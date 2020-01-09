Lifelong volunteers recruit for CQ Coast Guard

Keith and Lynn Neven are calling for more Coast Guard volunteers

Keith and Lynn Neven are calling for more Coast Guard volunteers

Lynn Neven has a history of community service as long as your arm.

Wife to a husband in the Air Force, whom she met at 16 in a Rockhampton judo club – “I feel for him!” – she moved 16 times in about 20 years away from their home town of Rockhampton.

“We went to the second of Malaya’s emergencies with a two-year-old and a baby of nine months,” she said.

“We had to pass through gun checkpoints to go shopping.”

Nevertheless, she has spent her adult life involved in charity organisations from the Mining Skills Council to University alumni, from koala research to fundraising for the Commonwealth Games.

So when they moved to Macleay Island in ­Queensland’s Moreton Bay, Mrs Neven began ­volunteering for the Coast Guard, and continued when the couple returned to Yeppoon a few years ago.

“We had two businesses here in Yeppoon in the early 2000s,” her husband, Keith said.

“We did a roaring trade at Dreamers Coffee Club ­opposite the police station, the first real espresso in town.

“Lynn had the idea to open an internet café – this was before WiFi – so we were actively promoting the region to backpackers from out of state.

“Then we opened The Shore Thing, before it was Charlies on the Beach.”

The difference this time around, they said, was social media had opened Yeppoon’s eyes to what it had to offer the rest of the world.

“Nearly every day, somebody writes on Facebook, “I’ve just moved to the area and wonder what there is for us to do”,” Mrs Neven said.

“I’m always telling thing to join the RSL, join the Coast Guard.”

She said it was ­“frustrating” there was not enough industry on the ­Capricorn Coast to cater for young families to stay.

“They have to go to ­Rockhampton to work, to Uni,” she said.

“When one of the meatworks closed, we saw a 20 per cent drop in trade, same with SARS and swine flu.”

But for people moving in to the region, whether from interstate or overseas, the Nevens say the message is you don’t have to be a ‘boatie’ to join the Coast Guard.

“You can do as little or as much as you want in such areas as radio operations, ­administration, projects, ­finance or fundraising,” Mr Neven said.

“We have two volunteers sell raffle tickets at ­Woolworths Plaza in ­Yeppoon, to cover a short fall of about 60 per cent between what we get in government funding and what it costs to run the Coast Guard.”

But for those who do want to get their feet wet, Mrs Neven said it was lots of fun.

“You get to jump off a boat in to the drink and put your life jacket on,” she said.

“So long as you’re ­prepared to make a ­commitment, be willing to learn and have fun, there’s a place for you in the Coast Guard.”

The latest vessel in the ­flotilla is a twin-hulled Noosa cat with inboard diesel ­engines which can stay out of at sea up to three days at a time.

With an area the size of Victoria to patrol, the local squadron – which ­incorporates the Stanage Bay, Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Keppel Sands flotillas – is currently calling out for new recruits.

And with its own marine academy overseeing training and assessment, Coast Guard volunteers can take part in formal certificate courses ­toward the ultimate goal of attaining a skipper’s licence.

“It used to be kind of a boys club and most members of a certain age group, but that’s really turning around now,” Mrs Neven said.

“We’ve got women and young people involved but, as I said, we lose a lot of them when they have to move away from the area for work.”

The couple, who celebrate their 48th anniversary next month, say the experience of travelling abroad has taught them to respect and protect what Australia has to offer.

“Once we have done a ­rescue, people come back to say thank you and donate ­towards the Coast Guard,” they said.

“Just the regular blokes in their tinnies will drop us a few hundred dollars and say that’s for your troubles.

“I just hope we can muster the next generation of Coast Guard volunteers to be there when they need us.”