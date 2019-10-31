Life’s a circus for oldest clown in Australia
AT 17 years of age, Robert Bruce climbed out of his bedroom window and ran away to join the circus.
Little did he know, but he had stumbled on a lifelong passion and now, at 81 years of age, he is one of Australia's oldest circus clowns.
"My dad was the director of a company and my brothers walked in his footsteps - but I just couldn't see myself punching the clock at 5pm every day. I wanted something more exciting," he said.
Mr Bruce will be in Toowoomba for the next three weeks, performing as part of Burtons Circus.
In his time as a performer, Mr Bruce has been a juggler and trapeze artist, before moving into clowning.
"I've done around 14,000 performances in my lifetime, all around the world - it's a thrill when you see the kids laughing," Mr Bruce said.
"It's a way of life an it's kept me young - I'm not ready for the couch yet."
Mr Bruce and the Burtons Circus troupe will be performing at Queens Park until November 17. For more information call 0435996386.