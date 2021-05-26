Lifesaver’s hardest day: ‘It was heart-wrenching’

Shark attacks, wild surf rescues and lifelong friendships. Graham Sharry has experienced it all in his 30 years manning the Sunshine Coast's beaches.

But the drowning death of 21-year-old Kyle Schroduer at Coolum Beach in March this year is the one that will stick with him forever.

A Saturday afternoon trip to the beach turned to tragedy when Kyle was taken by a rip and disappeared. An extensive land and air search ran for three days involving surf lifesavers, water police and coast guards.

"It was probably one of the most difficult (jobs) I've been to," Mr Sharry said.

"Unfortunately I've been to quite a few fatalities in what we do, but that was the most heart wrenching."

Graham Sharry, a Surf Lifesaving Queensland volunteer on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard



The 55-year-old father-of-two formed a strong bond with Mr Schroduer's family, providing support and regular updates as the search went on.

"On this particular job, we became very close to the family on the beach, and I never want to go through what they went through - it was horrendous," he said.

"I came home and I told my daughters; 'I love you'.

"A couple of us who were heavily involved with the family, we actually attended the service for Kyle. We didn't expect to go and see so many people.

"Kyle's mum came and got us and brought us into the church for the service, which meant a lot to us because over those three days, we'd give them updates on what we were doing and why we were doing it, and I think they, well I know they, truly appreciated (that) we did everything we could."

Kyle Schroduer, pictured with Samantha Meyer, went missing after he was swept away in a rip off Coolum Beach on March 27.



The 55-year-old, who has donned the red and yellow every week for the best part of three decades, has been nominated by Surf Life Saving Queensland for The Courier-Mail Queenslander of the Year Award.

A full-time senior adviser for Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, Mr Sharry also volunteers as the Sunshine Coast regional operation support adviser and mans the after hours emergency call service.

"I don't record the hours I do after hours," he said.

"Joining Surf Life Saving Queensland was one of the best moves I made; to be part of that team of exceptional people, I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Graham Sharry has been nominated for The Courier-Mail Queenslander of the Year Award. Picture: Lachie Millard

Mr Sharry described the emotion of his lifesaving duties as coming in waves of ups and downs, but a highlight had been the successful rescue of kayaker Kyle Roberts who was attacked by a tiger shark off the coast of Caloundra in 2018.

"From getting the call in the early hours of the morning, to going out and finding him, locating him with the rest of the team, and bringing him back home, that was probably the highlight of my career," he said.

He and his team were awarded a Group Certificate of Merit at the 2019 Surf Life Saving Australia National Awards of Excellence for their bravery.

"To be honest, anybody who dunks on the red and yellow, they are heroes."

Originally published as Lifesaver's hardest day: 'It was heart-wrenching'