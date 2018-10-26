Lifesaver's party weekend drug disaster

The Riverfire weekend coincided with 21st celebrations for the Coast man's friends, with a medley of drugs on the menu.

The Riverfire weekend coincided with 21st celebrations for the Coast man's friends, with a medley of drugs on the menu. DARREN ENGLAND

A LIFESAVER who sourced a drug smorgasbord for friends was left with a legal hangover after a planned "party weekend”.

Sunshine Coast man Jack Andrew Balmanno was in a Ford Ranger with no front numberplate that police pulled over last year.

Judge Bernard Porter said Balmanno and buddies had a "party weekend” on with Riverfire and two 21st celebrations happening.

But in an act of "epic stupidity”, Balmanno spent the previous fortnight sourcing drugs on the Coast, including cocaine and ecstasy.

Police saw the 23-year-old trying to hide something behind the Ranger's front passenger seat.

Trained carpenter Balmanno admitted having drugs.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday in Brisbane District Court to drug possession and 10 counts of drug supply.

Prosecutor Katrina Overell said the drugs included 38 ecstasy pills and 17 Xanax for which Balmanno had no script.

The court heard he only charged his friends cost price and prosecutors accepted he was no commercial dealer.

"He's told me that he's learned his lesson,” defence counsel Nathan Turner said.

"He's regretted every moment since.”

Drug purities varied but Mr Turner said some ecstasy was only 9 per cent pure.

Judge Porter said that should cause drug takers to "think about what other rubbish” was added to narcotics.

"This is not a game,” the judge added.

"It doesn't do your client any good for me to be excessively lenient here.”

The judge said life's "inevitable tensions” were better addressed with counselling than drugs.

Judge Porter said the carpenter had a good upbringing but showed "casual disregard” for the blessings he'd received in life.

But Balmanno was now drug-free, had a good work history, many supportive references and no previous criminal record.

Balmanno was convicted, fined $1000, and handed three years' probation and 200 hours community work.

Judge Porter did not accept that a conviction would be catastrophic for Balmanno's career.

The judge said many other construction site workers probably had "vastly worse” criminal records than Balmanno.

He also lost his Blue Card, which the judge said was humiliating for a lifesaver. -NewsRegional