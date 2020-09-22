Lifesaving RDFS crucial to Rocky’s economic survival

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service is proving to be as crucial to Rockhampton’s economic rebound as much as it is to the countless lives it saves.

In fact, new data released by RFDS this week revealed the lifesaving service typically injected upward of a staggering $10.3 million to the region annually.

It also contributed a much-needed, albeit minor boost to the local job market with its employment of close to 80 skilled workers – as part of a total 1056 jobs statewide.

The aeromedical service further boosts economic activity by $490 million each year, which includes an injection of $132.5 million into the state’s economy.

LIFESAVING: The RFDS contributes around $10.3 million to the Rockhampton region every year.

RFDS Queensland Section CEO Meredith Staib said the results only further strengthened its position as one of the largest, most comprehensive aeromedical organisations globally.

“This report demonstrates the immense value of the healthcare services we provide, as well as the far-reaching economic footprint of the Service,” Ms Staib said.

She added both direct and indirect job opportunities, including retail, manufacturing and logistic services had also come as a result of the service’s 1928 inception.

“That includes our doctors, nurses, pilots and engineers, as well as the aircraft refuellers, the couriers, the cleaners and the manufacturers who may not be wearing a Flying Doctor uniform, but also contribute to the vital work we do.”

The service, Ms Staib said, provided significant value to its patients, the government and regional, rural and remote communities around Australia every year.

PERFORMING: Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) CEO Meredith Staib (pictured with Kellie Parker.)

More than $2.5 billion in economical benefits and 4191 jobs have been contributed nationally, while an average 370,000 patients having been treated each year – equivalent to assisting someone every two minutes.

“The breadth of healthcare services we deliver across the country is seriously impressive.”

Current services bring telehealth, immunisations, GP and nurse clinic consults, dental consults, and mental health and wellbeing care to those living remotely.

“Even during the pandemic, the RFDS has remained fully operational transporting more than 1,400 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients across the country, including 35 in Queensland.

Ms Staib said it was a privilege to deliver world-class healthcare across the country and we are extremely proud of our impact on the lives of Australians every single day.