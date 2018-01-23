Lifetime friend's push to help critically hurt Yeppoon woman

Talented artist, Robyn Campbell, is well-known around her home town of Yeppoon for her beautiful art work.

Talented artist, Robyn Campbell, is well-known around her home town of Yeppoon for her beautiful art work. Contributed

IMMEDIATELY after Yeppoon woman Amii Geddes heard her long-time friend was in critical condition after a freak accident, she wanted to help.

Friends since they were 17-years-old, Robyn Campbell has been a part of Amii's life so she started a fundraising page for her friend who was hurt in a serous accident.

Robyn, who is a radio announcer at community station 4NAG, was critically injured on Friday while attempting to jump-start the work van.

Robyn Campbell pictured at the Community Centre in Queen Street, Yeppoon Contributed

She was due to broadcast live on the top of Wreck Point but in a freak accident, was pinned between the car and a pole when it reversed while she was leaning into the car to rev it up.

"I knew something had happened in that area and that the person was a radio announcer," she said.

"I just thought 'oh my god' and quickly searched the internet and found it was Robyn."

Robyn suffered critical injuries and was recovering in Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital from broken ribs, bruised lungs and bleeding on the brain among other serious injuries.

Amii said although the pair aren't always in contact, she wanted to reach out a hand of assistance and decided to make a Go Fund Me page to assist Robyn and her family while she was in hospital.

Amii Geddes started a Go Fund Me page for long-term friend, Robyn Campbell. Contributed

"Our kids used to play together as babies, she's just an amazing woman and it was awful to hear what happened," she said.

"I just wanted to do what I could to help and as she is such a well-known face around Yeppoon, I thought it would get a great response."

The Go Fund Me account was increasing by the minute but stood at nearly $2000 this morning.

Amii said after starting the account last night, it was a nice surprise to wake up to such a generous response.

Artist, Robyn Campbell, screen printing. Contributed

"With Robyn, what you see is what you get and she deserves this," she said.

"She's such a genuine person with a big heart and I hope anyone in our community can reach out and help this amazing lady."

To donate to Robyn's GO Fund Me page, click here.