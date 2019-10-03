Lifting of troublesome Quay St pavers back on council table

THE controversial Quay St pavement tiles were back at the council table this week — this time behind closed doors.

The Rockhampton Regional Council ordinary meeting agenda from Tuesday say the “report outlines the proposal to replace areas of cracked pavers in Quay Street and undertake further investigation works during the trial to confirm cause of failure.”

The Morning Bulletin has received countless texts and email on the cracking, lifting and staining of the tiles less than a year after they were installed.

In June 2018 Mayor Margaret Strelow responded to The Morning Bulletin’s readers claims that council were aware of the issue and were in discussions about the reason they were lifting.

“What we don’t want to do is go in and do a repair and then discover that we didn’t have the right solution because we didn’t understand the problem properly,” she said in June 2018.

“Any solution is likely to be in the hundreds of thousands, not the millions, and the cost will not fall to ratepayers.”

Other confidential and closed matters at this week’s council meeting include a preliminary investigation for the potential for a regional motor sport precinct in the region.

Chief Executive Officer Evan Pardon’s monthly report and annual performance review was also discussed.