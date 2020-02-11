Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Rum's limited-edition Bundaberg Australian Bushfires Regeneration Rum
HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Rum's limited-edition Bundaberg Australian Bushfires Regeneration Rum
Environment

LIFTING SPIRITS: Bundy Rum donates all profits from drink

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
11th Feb 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Rum has announced plans to produce a limited-edition rum and donate 100 per cent of its profits to WWF's Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

The Australian Bushfires Regeneration Rum, complete with a koala instead of the company's polar bear mascot, will be available next month.

The company hopes to raise $1 million through the sales of the product.

Bundaberg Rum has already donated $500,000 to the Australian Red Cross Australia Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

"These funds help the Australian Red Cross support people and communities who have been impacted by these devastating bushfires," a company spokesman said.

"Like so many of you, we've been heartbroken at the scale of natural devastation that Australia has endured with 18.6 million hectares of bushland and more than a billion animals lost.

"We wanted to do more, and we know our Bundy Rum community want to do more too."

bundaberg rum bushfires donation wwf australian wildlife and nature recovery fund
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you know this alleged car vandal?

        premium_icon Do you know this alleged car vandal?

        Crime Rockhampton Police have asked for the public’s assistance in a bid to hunt down the brazen car vandal.

        Jury retires in Rockhampton beheading murder trial

        premium_icon Jury retires in Rockhampton beheading murder trial

        Crime Mohammed Khan’s trial in Rockhampton nears end.

        Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        premium_icon Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        Business Mine leaders will advise when it is safe to return to work.

        Amateur beer brewers bring their best

        premium_icon Amateur beer brewers bring their best

        News Monkey Pig Brewery was the venue for the CQ Craft Brewers Doug Blair Brew...