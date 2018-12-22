Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A budding photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport.
A budding photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport. sunnycoastaviation
News

Light aircraft's crashlanding at Sunshine Coast Airport

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Dec 2018 9:43 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUDDING photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash-landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport this morning.

Woombye's Asher Rundell, 15, was snapping away at planes landing and taking off when one caught his eye.

He observed the plane, understood to be a Sling Aircraft, approach the runway normally, before it began to have issues with its landing gear.

As it attempted to land, the teenager saw the plane bounce a number of times and its landing gear collapsed.

 

A budding photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport.
A budding photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport. sunnycoastaviation

"When it started bouncing, I knew there was something definitely wrong," Asher said.

"It bounced quite a few times before the gear fell away.

"I heard a bit of a slam as it hit and then this dragging sound from the plane. But there was no noise as it was coming in.

"Part of the propeller broke off but fortunately no one was hurt.

"I've been photographing here for a while. It's my hobby but I've never seen anything like it."

 

A budding photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport.
A budding photographer has caught the moment a light plane crash landed on a runway at Sunshine Coast Airport. sunnycoastaviation

More Stories

Show More
aircraft aviation editors picks photography plane sunshine coast sunshine coast airport sunshine coast aviation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Christmas bail denied for man who lit Byfield fires

    premium_icon Christmas bail denied for man who lit Byfield fires

    Crime A MAN accused of going on a drug and alcohol fuelled crazed crime spree through Byfield National Park in August had his pre-Christmas bail application refused.

    Holding up a house of cards for troubled builder

    premium_icon Holding up a house of cards for troubled builder

    News DAVE Woolley stakes reputation for the company that owes him $90,000

    • 22nd Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    MP outs himself, slams ‘vile smear campaign’

    premium_icon MP outs himself, slams ‘vile smear campaign’

    Politics A Queensland federal MP has spectacularly slammed political enemies.

    CQ OP Results: Hard work pays off for Kimberley

    premium_icon CQ OP Results: Hard work pays off for Kimberley

    Education "I feel incredibly proud of myself".

    Local Partners