'Light finger' habit leads soon-to-be dad in jail

AN UNEMPLOYED man about to become a father for the first time was sent to prison on Thursday due to an issue with his 'light fingers'.

"You have been leading a thoroughly lawless life,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said to Paul William Hadley, 24, who pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to four stealing charges and one failing to appear in court.

The court heard Hadley stole a 10 pack of Wild Turkey cans from Liquorland North Rockhampton on February 18, sunglasses worth $155 from Sunglasses Hut in Stockland Rockhampton on March 4, $50.57 of cigarettes from the George St Foodworks on March 11 and $59 of Jim Beam premix from BWS Frenchville on March 15.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Hadley was interviewed about two of the thefts and said he did not recall the BWS one as he might have been high on drugs.

Hadley had an 11 page criminal history prior to sentencing for these theft charges along with a $16,000 SPER debt.

Lawyer Samantha Legrady said Hadley was expecting his first child with his partner of three years and planned to go to Brisbane to get work, or out west to work on a property.

She said she had represented Hadley in the past and this was the first time he said he needed to get a job to stay out of trouble.

"You have an absolutely appalling criminal history,” Mr Clarke remarked.

He said Hadley had breached every type of court order given - parole, bail, probation, community service and suspended sentences.

"You only appeared in court a couple of weeks before continued on with this offending, continuing to steal things.”

He ordered Hadley to eight months prison with parole release on June 25 and for him to pay $311.57 restitution for the stolen items.