Light Horse cavalry lead the charge again

TROOP MEMBERS: Molly, Trooper Paul Johnston, Troop Sergant Wayne Brown, Coropral Ron Stehn, Sydney and Trooper Nikki Olzard of the Mt Morgan 5th division Australian Light Horse brigade Jann Houley

WORLD WAR I horses may not be entirely 'medieval' but they proved an attraction at the Festival of Bazaar Saturday morning in Depot Hill.

Members of the 5th Light Horse Regiment Mount Morgan troop gave a stirring display of skilful riding, alongside the fire twirlers and bellydancers.

The wavy ground conditions proved a challenge for the riders as they scooped tent pages out of the ground with lances and swords.

Marie Skillington of the Australian Light Horse 5th brigade Jann Houley

"The horses don't want to stop here; they want to end up in the next paddock,” said Ron Stehn, troop secretary.

Mr Stehn served as a reservist and his father fought in World War II.

"I've always enjoyed researching military history,” he said. "I never cease to learn something new.”

The Light Horse brigade is a non-military association which helps keep the memory of the Australian solders, and their mounts, alive. Typically, infantry soldiers took their pack animals to safety before continuing to fight on foot.

However, one of the Anzacs' most famous battles in 1917, which allowed them to advance into Palestine, was carried out by the 4th Light Horse brigade.

Today's light horse reenactors come from rural properties where they already learn to ride for recreation.

The association holds competition meets around Australia, but this year's Light Horse Cup meet in New South Wales is a little too far for some Central Queensland locals to travel.

"We'd love to hold an event in Mount Morgan and invite others from around the state to visit,” Mr Stehn said.