Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
News

Light plane crashes in paddock, pilot injured

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Nov 2020 3:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A light plane has crashed in a paddock at Greenbank.

Emergency services are rushing to a property near Tully Connection Rd and Spring Mountain Drive.

Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news
Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news

It is understood the plane caught fire after hitting the ground but the pilot has been pulled from the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are believed to be arriving on scene now.

It is understood the pilot is being treated for serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm amid reports the plane had caught fire.

She said two crews were on scene.

Originally published as Light plane crashes in paddock south of Brisbane

plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV offender found on woman’s loungeroom floor

        Premium Content DV offender found on woman’s loungeroom floor

        News Police found a man they were searching for on the loungeroom floor of his defacto’s house, in breach of a domestic violence order.

        More flooding predicted: What’s happened to the flood levee?

        Premium Content More flooding predicted: What’s happened to the flood levee?

        News Despite the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a greater risk of flooding and...

        Woman punches dancer because they ‘bumped into her friend’

        Premium Content Woman punches dancer because they ‘bumped into her friend’

        News “You make poor choices and react poorly because of alcohol.”

        Livingstone owed $6M in outstanding rates

        Premium Content Livingstone owed $6M in outstanding rates

        News Last month about 1800 reminder notifications were issued for rates and water...