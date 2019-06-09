Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Beechcraft Bonanza A36. Picture: Supplied
A Beechcraft Bonanza A36. Picture: Supplied
News

Dog survives deadly plane crash

by New York Post
9th Jun 2019 8:08 AM

A SMALL plane crashed in a Long Island field killing both people on board - but a dog in tow somehow made it out alive, according to reports and authorities.

The Beechcraft A36 Bonanza crashed about 150km east of Manhattan about 15 minutes after departing from Long Island McArthur Airport, the New York Post reports, quoting Federal Aviation Administration and law enforcement sources.

"The plane came out of the sky at a very sharp angle, banked to the left - within 40 seconds I saw this giant plume of black smoke" witness Kenneth Cooper told Newsday.

Mr Cooper drove to the crash site and saw the propeller about 30m from the wreck.

"It was a pretty horrible scene," he said. "There were just personal items strewn all over the place."

Mr Cooper praised the pilot for avoiding crashing into homes, managing to stay in the air long enough to reach the field.

"The person who was driving the plane obviously cared about the residents and put it down as best he could in the safest place possible," Mr Cooper told Newsday.

The dog was apparently rescued and taken in buy a local farmer.

The plane was registered to RI Aviation Services LLC, based out of Burlington, Mass. Investigators believe the aircraft's engine had failed, the sources said.

A Beechcraft Bonanza A36. Picture: Supplied
A Beechcraft Bonanza A36. Picture: Supplied

The victims were not immediately identified, pending family notification. The NTSB and the FAA were investigating the incident.

 

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted here with permission.

More Stories

Show More
crash dog editors picks fatality light plane survivor travel

Top Stories

    Crowd exceeds expectations at community crime/safety forum

    premium_icon Crowd exceeds expectations at community crime/safety forum

    News Yeppoon police, victims speak out about juvenile crime dilemma

    United we will stand together to negotiate a 'fair go'

    premium_icon United we will stand together to negotiate a 'fair go'

    Opinion Hopes the voice of combined councils will be heard at all levels

    Man's wild Friday night as he tripped into a fire

    premium_icon Man's wild Friday night as he tripped into a fire

    News A couple of two-vehicle crashes overnight and this morning

    Residents startled by big bang from electricity transformer

    premium_icon Residents startled by big bang from electricity transformer

    News Power has been restored back to more than 1,000 people