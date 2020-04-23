Light Up the Dawn: How to honour Anzacs at home

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Rockhampton's Ron "Tiny" Clark, who is wearing his father's medals from World War I.

CENTRAL Queenslanders are being encouraged to hold their own vigil for Anzac Day and Light Up the Dawn in their driveways to remember and pay homage to our men and women who served our country in times of war.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and RSL Pioneer-Fitzroy-Highlands District president Barry Vains OAM have urged all Queenslanders to honour and remember all past and current servicemen and women this Anzac Day by participating in RSL Queensland’s Light Up the Dawn campaign which will be broadcast on 4RO radio.

Due to coronavirus restrictions on social gatherings, traditional Anzac Day services and gatherings are not going ahead but there are still ways Queenslanders can honour the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ms Landry said 2020 marked 75 years since victory in the Pacific and the end of World War II, as well as the 105th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

“Across Australia, crowds gathered in the thousands in cities and towns to celebrate the end of the conflict and to commemorate the men and women who served so bravely,” Ms Landry said.

“While this year will be different to other years, our commitment to our defence personnel remains as strong as ever.

“I encourage you to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of all Australians who have served our country with honour.”

Mr Vains said the Light Up the Dawn campaign was one of the ways Australians could invoke the Anzac spirit from home.

“When times are tough, Australians have always relied on the distinctive qualities of mateship, humour, ingenuity, courage and endurance to get us through,” he said.

“It will be very special if every Australian was standing in their driveway at 6am on Anzac Day, united in spirit to remember all those who have served and sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Radio station 4RO Rockhampton has partnered with the RSL district to bring a commemorative radio service to Central Queenslanders at 5.45am on Anzac morning.

“This year, stand in your driveway, on your balcony or in your living room to listen to the live stream at 6am or the 4RO radio service at 5.45am and remember all those who have served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Australia,” Mr Vains said.

Holding your Anzac Day service from home

At 6am, you can stream an audio file of a short commemorative service from the RSL website.

Order of Service

Acknowledgment of Country

The Ode – RSL Queensland President Tony Ferris

The Last Post – Australian Army Band Brisbane

A minute’s silence

Reveille – Australian Army Band Brisbane

The Australian National Anthem – Australian Army Band Brisbane

The New Zealand National Anthem – Australian Army Band Brisbane

Click here to download your home Anzac Day service.