Craig Warhurst

A YARD fire in Berserker became an emergency situation when someone's face got burnt by the flames.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a home on Pine St about 3am to treat a patient, whose name and gender was not specified.

A QAS spokesman said the person had been sitting around a fire when a lighter "fell into the flames and exploded”.

The person was treated at the scene for a minor burn o the chin area, and minor marks on their hand.