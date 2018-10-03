Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

CHRIS and Debbie Duane have first-hand experience on the amazing work the Leukaemia Foundation do, which is why they would like everyone to join them on this year's Light the Night event on Yeppoon foreshore on Friday, October 5.

Chris has been in remission for the past 10 years after being stricken with lymphoma and he credits the Leukaemia Foundation with playing a pivotal role in his recovery.

"The foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that supports not just the patient, but the family as well,” Chris said.

"They are coming along in leaps and bounds with new treatments all the time due to the intense studies they undertake.

"They offer accommodation for the entire family during treatments as well as transport to and from treatment and all with no government funding whatsoever.

"Something I found particularly helpful during my treatment was the helpline which is manned by experienced volunteers.

"Some days it just gets a bit much and having someone on the end of the phone to discuss your concerns made all the difference.

Chris Duane is organising a \"Light the Night\" fundraiser on the Yeppoon beachfront in Octoberto help find a cure for leukaemia. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK260816clantern4

Light a Night

Purchase your lantern on the night for $20 or go online and register to fundraise for the foundation.

5pm: Lantern collection on Yeppoon foreshore

Lantern collection on Yeppoon foreshore 5.30pm: Live entertainment

Live entertainment 6.30pm: Speakers and a lantern-lighting ceremony

Speakers and a lantern-lighting ceremony 7pm: Walk along Yeppoon foreshore to the lagoon and back

Walk along Yeppoon foreshore to the lagoon and back 9.30pm: Close

"Blood cancer is the third biggest killer in Australia each year, yet so many people know nothing about it.

"It kills more people than breast cancer and melanoma, so this event is as much about raising awareness as it is about raising vital finds.”

For the past three years Chris and Debbie have hosted the Light the Night event in Yeppoon to support the Leukaemia Foundation which supported them through their difficult journey.

Julie Chapman, Chris Duane, Catherine Hannibal and Marlene Harper Kyla Eliza Photography

Chris said colour-coded lanterns at the event tell a story and it is one that touches his heart when he realises just how many people are affected by cancer.

Nationally, more than 35,000 people will gather to walk, remember and reflect during a moving ceremony at Light the Night events across the country.

Participants will hold coloured lanterns during the evening walks to represent their journey with blood cancer.

These colours are:

A gold lantern - to remember loved ones lost to blood cancer, while fundraising to help others facing a similar challenge.

- to remember loved ones lost to blood cancer, while fundraising to help others facing a similar challenge. A white lantern - for people who have been diagnosed with blood cancer themselves, while raising money to make a better future for those who may have to follow in their footsteps.

- for people who have been diagnosed with blood cancer themselves, while raising money to make a better future for those who may have to follow in their footsteps. A blue lantern - raised high by the community that surrounds us all, funding the lifesaving support services that their families or someone they know may one day need.

Chris said leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma are all types of blood cancer and can develop in anyone, of any age, at any time.

"Light the Night is the Leukaemia Foundation's beautiful evening lantern walk, where Australians come together and transform the darkness into a sea of glowing light to beat blood cancer,” he said.

"The night will take your breath away.

"It's an empowering, beautiful and supportive event that brings family and friends together with a united goal: to fund research that will help beat blood cancer.

"Another 35 Australians are diagnosed each and every day.

"Although improved treatments and care are helping more people survive, sadly someone loses their life to blood cancer every two hours.

"I would like to invite everyone to join us on the evening for the walk, live entertainment by Scott Foden, food and an enjoyable evening down on the main stage on Yeppoon foreshore from 5pm.”

Chris said he would like to thank major sponsors Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Tyre & Mechanical, minor sponsors @The Beach Real Estate, Whisk, and Bath n Biscuit for all their assistance.

Inquiries and registration to fundraise online at lightthenight.org.au/events /yeppoon.

Register now and your reserved lantern will be ready for you to pick up on the night at the event. Lanterns will be sold on the night for $20 each.