In-form Lightning can’t wait for Swifts ‘doozy’

FRESH from her side's derby demolition of the Queensland Firebirds, Sunshine Coast coach Noeline Taurua says the Lightning want to build on their promising "glimpses" when they take on the unbeaten NSW Swifts in Sydney on Saturday.

The clash has been moved forward from the 3pm to 1pm to cater for Channel 9's election coverage but the Lightning already got a vote of confidence from their record 71-56 victory over their Sunshine State rivals in last Sunday's "Battle of the Bruce" at Boondall.

It followed the 25-goal thrashing of West Coast in the grand final rematch in Round 2 with the third-placed Lightning taking 15 out of a possible 16 competition points from their last two outings.

But Taurua said the defending champions were just scratching the surface ahead of the top four match-up with the Swifts that's "going to be a doozy''.

"We've got a big one (against the Swifts). (But) we take a lot of heart from our combinations starting to gel quite nicely in the attack and defence end,'' she said.

"We do build into the competition and we are trying to get our structure better as the weeks go on.

"We see glimpses but at the moment we move too fast and too soon and don't take the opposition on.

"But our ground work and structure is on target and it's just about keeping to that. We play totally about the unit and working for each other so we need everybody to be able to do their job.

Lightning players thank Sunshine Coast supporters after their dominant “Battle of the Bruce” win over the Firebirds last Sunday.

"We just have to keep plugging away and keep progressing and working on one week to another.''

Taurua said the Lightning got the "yips" when the Firebirds put goalshooter Romelda Aiken back to goalkeeper in the second half of the derby but said the way her side rebounded out of tactical time-outs and contested every ball were positives for the two-time premiers.

The eye-catching display of goalshooter Peace Proscovia - who hit 53 goals from 55 attempts against the Firebirds - was another tick for the Lightning.

"She is really strong in the air and she's got great heart … it's amazing what she can do.

Lightning's Peace Proscovia during her MVP performance against the Firebirds.

When she is really strong and very confident in herself, she's unstoppable, I believe,'' Taurua said.

"Hopefully by the end we start to really reap the rewards about what she can actually do in this competition.

"She sees netball a different way, in regards to being quite grateful … more about life things instead of just about sport.

"What she brings off court and her manner and her style definitely rubs off on us. She's a great addition, she's awesome.''