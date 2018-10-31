Lightning knocks out CQ town's internet for over a week

The Moura ANZ Bank Branch will be closing their doors in April this year.

A LIGHTNING strike has forced the small CQ town of Moura to lose all internet connections for a week.

Moura Mitre 10 business owner and Moura Chamber of Commerce vice president Aron Lang (pictured) is fuming at the situation, which he says wouldn't happen in Rockhampton or Gladstone.

His business has not had internet since 4.30pm last Thursday (October 25).

Telstra says it is working frantically to fix the issue, which has crippled the small country town.

Mr Lang said a lot of the business they do was internet-based from sending out customer invoices to doing online orders.

With EFTPOS down across the town and no local bank branch - ANZ closed its doors in February - they have had to go back to the old honour system.

"It is awkward when people are running a cashless society,” he said.

With no emails coming in or out, they haven't been able to receive requests for services like gas at the hospitals.

Mr Lang said it has "crippled the town”.

"Across the town, it has really been an eye opener to how vulnerable we are to the services in the community,” he said.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin yesterday afternoon, Mr Lang said it was "now day six and in this day and age it was ridiculous”.

With a population just shy of 2,000, Mr Lang feels they are being overlooked because they are a regional town.

"It would not happen in Rockhampton or Gladstone or even Brisbane,” he said.

And while they may be a small town, they are the backbone of the state, he said.

"We're the bread basket of this state ... we stop producing the coal, the power goes,” Mr Lang said.

"We are the small fish in the big pond but we are pretty important.”

What is even more frustrating is business owners are having to watch their money drive out of town as residents are forced to drive to Biloela to get their groceries, pharmaceutical items, and fuel as they don't have cash to pay with.

"This isn't old mate at home who can't download a Netflix movie, we are running businesses, to the point of do I send staff home?,” he said.

The Morning Bulletin also understands the local IGA was unable to make its regular order this week and is running low on many items.

Residents also reported some wages have not been paid so some workers and their families are running short of money

One fed-up local said they had lost three days wages because, with no EPTPOS or internet, her employer could not operate.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd's office assured Moura residents they have been in touch with Telstra and was advised technicians were waiting on a part to fix the issue.

Labor's Candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers, called on the Minister for Communications to intervene in Moura's internet woes

"When a town like Moura loses its access to internet and financial services, it has very real and immediate consequences for that town's economy," Mr Beers said.

"If Sydney or Melbourne had an internet outage like this, the Morrison Government would be all over it like a rash. Moura deserves the exact same treatment.

"I am calling on Minister Fifield to intervene in this immediately. This isn't good enough for Moura and it isn't good enough for Central Queensland.”

Telstra's Regional General Manager Rachel Cliffe advised they have staff on the ground working on the issue.

"Lightning struck our local exchange at Moura during a recent storm, causing significant damage to our infrastructure and disrupting ADSL services in the area.” she said.

"Our technicians have been working at the site for a number of days and we assure our customers we are working as quickly as possible to restore their services.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing.

"If business customers think they've suffered a loss as a result of the disruption, they can contact us on 132 000 and we'll consider the matter on a case-by-case basis.”