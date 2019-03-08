Lightning look to cement combinations on court

Sunshine Coast Lightning player Stephanie Wood runs through timing gates at Sunshine Coast University under the eye of Mark McKean.

Sunshine Coast Lightning player Stephanie Wood runs through timing gates at Sunshine Coast University under the eye of Mark McKean. John McCutcheon

NETBALL: While testing the waters will be important, goal attack Stephanie Wood said it was also key that the Lightning use the pre-season TeamGirls Cup to nail down roles for the season ahead.

The Sunshine Coast outfit will hit the court for a range of fixtures against Super Netball's best for the inaugural three-day tournament at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

They'll begin their campaign against Adelaide Thunderbirds on Friday afternoon before taking on Firebirds and Vixens on Saturday.

Wood was eager to get the tournament under way and believed it would prove a useful test for the new-look side.

She said the Lightning had even taken their training up a notch in preparation.

"Training has definitely ramped up in the last two to three weeks,” Wood said.

"We've been focussing a lot more on our structures and stuff we haven't done before.

"Having our full squad back together, with Lauz (Laura Langman) being the final piece to come in, it's been really good.”

With a few new faces to the squad, Wood said it was also a prime opportunity to not only see how the Lightning were progressing but to lock in some strategies for the season ahead.

They have lost Caitlin Bassett, Geva Mentor and Kelsey Browne from last year's side but since gained the services of Langman, Peace Proscovia and Phumza Maweni.

"I think it's going to be great to get out there and try different combinations but also maybe to cement some combinations,” she said.

"We probably need to cement some of those things so when we're going into round one we know the roles we want to play.

"(It'll be good) to nut out the things we need to work on as well in the last six to seven weeks of pre-season.”

They take on Thunderbirds from 4pm on Friday.

The Super Netball season begins on April 27.