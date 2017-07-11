Lights and sirens on, pipe's out the car window

IN a nervous panic after seeing police activate lights and sirens in her review mirror, Stephanie Trisha Jenkins threw a glass pipe she'd used for smoking drugs out a car window while driving.

Jenkins, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of the glass pipe in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 11.

The court heard police were conducting patrols along Queen Elizabeth Drive on June 17 at 9.15pm when they activated the lights and sirens to pull over a silver Hyundai hatchback for a random breath test.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the officers watched a glass pipe being thrown out of the window before the vehicle pulled over.

She said the glass pipe smashed, but police recovered pieces with black residue and Jenkins admitted she'd used it to smoke drugs.

Sgt Stafford said Jenkins had a number of drug related charges on her criminal history and was on probation at the time for burglary.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said probation officers had arranged drug counselling sessions for Jenkins.

Magistrate Catherine Benson fined Jenkins $500 and a conviction was recorded.

Kerri-Anne Mesner