Lights, camera, action for Cap Film Festival talent

ACTION: Submissions are now open for next year's Capricorn Film Festival. Organiser of the festival Luke Graham with Gladstone Cinema's Renee Kornbrekke and Aidan Lisle.

CAMERAS have started rolling in the studios of the region's talented film-makers in the lead up to Central Queensland's biggest short-film event.

After a record-breaking number of submissions last year, festival director Luke Graham is excited to see what will be created for the Capricorn Film Festival.

"Every year the film making quality from our Central Queensland artists take another step, with some very talented people finding each other and creating some truly exciting films," he said.

More than 30 entries were made by regional talents for the CAPS Short Film Festival's two exclusive CQ categories.

Capricorn Film festival Director Luke Graham with students Alex Milios and Will Harrison. A film making workshop will be held in Rockhampton this weekend. Contributed

Short films from Bundaberg to Yeppoon will compete in these two categories, CAPS Open and CAPS Junior.

"With last years short film winners from Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton it shows that Central Queensland has a strong film making future," Luke said.

CAPS Junior is open to Central Queensland residents under the age of 18, including schools and student-made short films with the winner receiving $1000, a trophy and work experience with internationally awarded production house Scope Red on their next major film project.

FILM FEST: Crowds enjoying a previous Capricorn Film Festival in Gladstone. Contributed

CAPS Open is for Central Queensland residents 18-years-old and over, with the winner receiving $1000, a trophy and the exclusive honour of directing the following year's festival promo trailer.

The short film competition will also include CAPS World, which is open to film-makers from Australia and internationally. Entries are also open for feature films and documentaries with the total prize pool at $5000.

Entries are open till October 14 with official selections notified by October 25.

Submit applications though www.capricornfilmfestival.com

lukeg@capricornfilmfestival.com