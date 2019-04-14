'Like a broken record' Capras take another loss in Emerald

Rugby League The Capras were sent home from their 500th Intrust Super Cup game with little to celebrate as the PNG Hunters showed the local team some how it's done with a 28-10 win on Saturday night in Emerald.

A large local crowd and a strong PNG contingent were treated to a pyrotechnic and drone display before the kick- off, but for Capras fans, that was where the fireworks ended.

Hunters' Brendon Gutono was the first to cross the line in just 10 minutes, but failed to convert.

Capras responded minutes later with a try and conversion as Maipele Morseu scored and BJ Aufaga-Toomaga made the kick.

Hunters managed to convert two more tries before the half-time siren, and extended their lead to 16-6.

The second half saw a gutsy try from Capras' Kainoa Gudgeon in the 63rd minute but kicker Aufaga-Toomaga was unable to convert.

The Capras shortly fell victim to two more tries and some straight kicking in quick succession from the Hunters, handing them an 18-point win.

Downtrodden Capras coach David Faiumu said the loss hit hard as he began to worry he was "sounding like a broken record”.

He said the team would keep showing up, and would focus on extending their glimpses of promising play into a structured game plan.