LIKE A DRUM: Aussie music heavyweight on his way to CQ

ART OF LOVE: Guy Sebastian embarks on his Then & Now regional tour. He will play at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on July 12. Contributed

DO YOU 'like it like that?' Well - 'Don't Worry, Be Happy' and 'get along' to the Pilbeam Theatre this July.

Central Queensland music fans can rejoice - one of their favourites is about to play in our backyard.

Aussie music superstar, Guy Sebastian is embarking on his Then & Now Tour which makes its way to Rockhampton on July 12.

Sebastian said he had fond memories of performing for CQ audiences.

He is looking forward to performing for regional centres such as Rockhampton where audiences are "appreciative of the artist getting to their town”.

Sebastian says no two shows are the same - and his fans can expect an unexpected selection of hits.

As Guy sat down for a one-on-one chat with The Morning Bulletin, he painted a more peaceful image than the high energy concerts Rockhampton fans can expect.

Imagine waking up to a peaceful, sunny morning on Bondi Beach, cooking scrambled eggs and mushrooms.

Not to mention sitting down with one of Adele's songwriters for a writing session.

This was the image Aussie music superstar, Sebastian painted as he reflected on a successful, decade-plus music career

Sebastian said it all started for the homegrown chart-topper during his school days.

He once played drums in an Adelaide church band, but was asked to sing one day.

Sebastian described this period as a time when there "weren't a lot of dudes who sang”.

Although he sang Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's hit song, One Sweet Day - and the rest was history.

The Like A Drum hitmaker said singing in the band was good practice for him to create harmonies.

It wasn't long and he was a contestant in Australian Idol.

Sebastian said the secret to a hit song was pouring honesty and integrity into it - and knowing how it matches an artist.

He had written a song the day before I had spoken to him, hinting there could be another album on the way.

Despite being a musical genius, Sebastian confessed his last effort, Conscious was "hard on production” and did not focus solely on the lyrics.

But it has taught him to continue writing from the heart.

No doubt Sebastian can create the same magic as his arguably biggest hit Battle Scars, a song he wrote while driving.

Fast forward to 2018 and he is still going strong with a career as one of Australia's most popular entertainers.

