Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Waterton (at left) with Jacob Aberdeen, Jeffrey Doyle and Wesley Alberts, three of his assistants who painted the mural at Cameron's Corner
James Waterton (at left) with Jacob Aberdeen, Jeffrey Doyle and Wesley Alberts, three of his assistants who painted the mural at Cameron's Corner
News

‘Line in the sand’: Stellar art unveiled at police station

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW artwork, rich in cultural significance, was unveiled at Cameron’s Corner, outside the Rockhampton Police Station, on Tuesday.

The ‘Look to the Stars’ artwork, which was commissioned by the Queensland Police Service, is made up of a central plaque – designed by Gilimbaa artist Jenna Lee – placed within a mural painted by Darumbal locals.

The central piece combines various Indigenous symbols surrounding three stars – “crucial and equal” – which represent trust, relationships and respect, with an outer circle of nine stars.

They represent Sir Robert Peel’s principles of policing.

Darumbal artists pose with Police Liaison Officers in front of the Look to the Stars mural
Darumbal artists pose with Police Liaison Officers in front of the Look to the Stars mural

Mural artist, James Waterton, and three of his assistants from Darumbal Youth Services posed alongside Police Liaison Officers following the ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The event began with a Welcome to Country by Darumbal Elder Selwyn Bowman, followed by a prayer by Police Chaplain Glenn Louttit.

He said the artwork symbolised a “line in the sand” between historical difficulties and an optimistic future for police and Indigenous people working together.

‘Look to the Stars’ was launched by the QPS on the eve of Reconciliation Week in May 2018 and serves as a visual reminder of the QPS’ past, present and future engagements with all Indigenous communities throughout Queensland.

Look to the Stars is unveiled outside the Sth Rockhampton police station
Look to the Stars is unveiled outside the Sth Rockhampton police station

The artwork was designed as a contemporary piece that will be used for generations of QPS members to build stronger, meaningful relationships based on mutual trust and respect with all the diverse communities living in Queensland.

For an interactive exploration of ‘Look to the Stars’, go to looktothestars.mypolice.qld.gov.au

READ MORE: ‘Too deadly’: Incredible Darumbal artwork unveiled

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather watch: Experts warn residents to be ready for storms

        Premium Content Weather watch: Experts warn residents to be ready for storms

        Weather Central Queensland residents should prepare for another day of unstable weather, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

        Temporary closure for North Rockhampton road

        Premium Content Temporary closure for North Rockhampton road

        News The road will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians from Friday.

        Repeat offender racks up 15 years disqualified from driving

        Premium Content Repeat offender racks up 15 years disqualified from driving

        News A MAN who has been disqualified from driving for 13 years has been sent to jail for...

        COURT: 36 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 36 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.