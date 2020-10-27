‘Line in the sand’: Stellar art unveiled at police station

James Waterton (at left) with Jacob Aberdeen, Jeffrey Doyle and Wesley Alberts, three of his assistants who painted the mural at Cameron's Corner

A NEW artwork, rich in cultural significance, was unveiled at Cameron’s Corner, outside the Rockhampton Police Station, on Tuesday.

The ‘Look to the Stars’ artwork, which was commissioned by the Queensland Police Service, is made up of a central plaque – designed by Gilimbaa artist Jenna Lee – placed within a mural painted by Darumbal locals.

The central piece combines various Indigenous symbols surrounding three stars – “crucial and equal” – which represent trust, relationships and respect, with an outer circle of nine stars.

They represent Sir Robert Peel’s principles of policing.

Darumbal artists pose with Police Liaison Officers in front of the Look to the Stars mural

Mural artist, James Waterton, and three of his assistants from Darumbal Youth Services posed alongside Police Liaison Officers following the ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The event began with a Welcome to Country by Darumbal Elder Selwyn Bowman, followed by a prayer by Police Chaplain Glenn Louttit.

He said the artwork symbolised a “line in the sand” between historical difficulties and an optimistic future for police and Indigenous people working together.

‘Look to the Stars’ was launched by the QPS on the eve of Reconciliation Week in May 2018 and serves as a visual reminder of the QPS’ past, present and future engagements with all Indigenous communities throughout Queensland.

Look to the Stars is unveiled outside the Sth Rockhampton police station

The artwork was designed as a contemporary piece that will be used for generations of QPS members to build stronger, meaningful relationships based on mutual trust and respect with all the diverse communities living in Queensland.

For an interactive exploration of ‘Look to the Stars’, go to looktothestars.mypolice.qld.gov.au

