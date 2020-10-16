Line-up for music festival on Great Keppel Island announced

Louise James FX will play at Country on Keppel in November.

THE LINE-UP has been announced for the Country on Keppel, a country music festival to be held on Great Keppel Island next month.

Gympie’s Caitlyn Shadbolt, Hervey Bay’s Jade Holland, and Rockhampton duo Louise James FX are the latest artists to be added to the schedule which had to be changed because of the COVID-19 border restrictions.

Held from November 14-15, with a talent quest as a precursor on November 13, Caitlyn, Jade and Louise James FX will join headliners Matt Cornell and James Blundell, as well as other Queensland-based performers Brad Butcher, Saltbush Six, Tony Cook, and Anna Farquhar for Country on Keppel.

Saltbush Six are in the Queensland-based line-up.

Country-pop artist Caitlyn Shadbolt can’t wait to get back on stage.

“I have never been to Great Keppel Island which makes me even more excited to be playing this festival for the first time,” she said.

“I can’t wait to play live again and be among the beautiful scenery that Country on Keppel has to offer.”

Jade, formerly of Townsville, will perform at Country on Keppel as part of her Do It Right Tour.

“I’ve never been to Great Keppel Island, so I’m firstly excited to be able to visit such a beautiful part of the world, but to be able to play on the island at a country show is just the icing on the cake,” she said.

Musician Brad Butcher.

“Who wouldn’t want to play country, on a gorgeous island, to a bunch of beautiful friends?”

Award-winning singer-songwriter and musician Matt Cornell, who has played in both the rock and country scenes, and is also headed to Great Keppel Island for the first time.

“It’s always exciting being involved with a new festival,” Cornell said.

“Country On Keppel is only in its second year and held in such a unique setting – who wouldn’t want to head to an island, drink cocktails, listen to country music and hang out with like-minded people?

“I’ll be playing songs from all four albums, some Cornell & Carr tunes, and some of my favourite covers – this is going to be one hell of a party.”

Tony Cook will be performing at Great Keppel Island.

Festival organiser Peter Blundell said Country on Keppel offered a unique experience for music lovers.

“There aren’t a lot of other country festivals on an island and the relaxed atmosphere of the festival means fans will have access to the artists,” he said.

“It’s a very family-orientated festival and fans can enjoy the music while being barefoot in the sand or listen to the music and then go for a swim in the ocean.”

Held on the weekend of November 13-15 at Great Keppel Island Hideaway, the sweet sounds of the best in country music will drift on the breeze across the Capricorn Coast, starting with the Green Brothers Country on Keppel Talent Search on the Friday night with prizes including a Takamine guitar worth $1000 plus a hard case, and a performance at this year’s festival.

From Saturday morning, a mix of award-winning and up-and-coming artists will take to the stage with a focus on contemporary Australian country.

Call (07) 4939 2050 for packages and more details or visit here.

