New flesh-eating mosquito threat for Queensland

NEW research shows that mosquitoes could be carrying another disease in the Far north - a flesh-eating bacteria.

There have been five cases in the Cairns health district so far this year of Daintree ulcer - also known as Buruli ulcer, a bacterial disease that causes necrosis of skin tissue.

The disease has been reported in more than 33 countries.

In Australia a majority of cases have been recorded in the Mossman-Daintree area, and coastal Victoria.

The slow-growing bacteria's exact mode of transmission to humans has largely remained a mystery, however in a new study, James Cook University researchers have suggested that mosquitoes and other biting insects may play a significant role in its ecology and transmission.

JCU scientists trapped and analysed 16,900 mosquitoes and march flies that were in and around Wonga Beach, where several cases of Daintree ulcer have previously been recorded.

Lead study author, JCU PhD candidate Avishek Singh, found that, while none of the march fly samples were positive for the bacteria, a small percentage of mosquitoes were found to have the bacteria on their proboscises.

He said, while the bacteria was detected in a very small quantity of mozzie specimens, it was still a significant find.

"There is still a lot we don't know about this disease, because its latency is six months," he said.

"If you get infected with the bacteria today, it can be up to six months before symptoms emerge."

The number of cases of Daintree ulcer in the Far North has drastically fallen from 2011, when more than 60 cases were recorded in the region - the largest recorded outbreak.

Analysis of cases has previously shown the disease to be consistently linked with wetland or coastal regions.

Mr Singh said the low amount of bacteria found in samples might have been due to a reduced load of the pathogen in the environment.

However, he warned the study still showed why Far North Queenslanders should avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are known to carry other infectious diseases such as Ross River fever, dengue fever and encephalitis.

"At this point, there are no new cases of this disease (in FNQ), but that doesn't mean we need to stop worrying about it," he said.

"We need to do more research about mosquitoes and their relationship with this disease."

Repellents are the best mosquito bite preventatives.