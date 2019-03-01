Lion Hunt wants to seize the moments for rest of the season

THE JOYS OF FOOTY: Megan Hunt is lifted off the ground by Sabrina Frederick-Traub after kicking her first goal in the AFLW.

THE JOYS OF FOOTY: Megan Hunt is lifted off the ground by Sabrina Frederick-Traub after kicking her first goal in the AFLW. Contributed GLA010319HUNT

AFLW: It has been somewhat of a struggle for Brisbane Lions' mid-forward Megan Hunt in the first three rounds of the AFLW competition.

The ex-BITS Saints player was a frustrated bystander as she watched Brisbane win the season opener against GWS Giants and then lose to Fremantle Dockers and Melbourne Demons.

But a candid Hunt knew she had much work to do as well as the team.

She finally made it into the side and was influential in the Lions' emphatic 32-point win against reigning premiers Western Bulldogs last weekend in Melbourne.

Hunt is hell-bent to be a permanent part in a Lions' outfit which sits on top of the tightly-contested Conference B.

"It was a tough three weeks not getting selected and it was a bit of a shock to be honest because I was getting really good feedback in the pre-season," she said.

"I just had to not let it get to me and focus on my training and just be more consistent and finally cracked into the team which was awesome."

Hunt came off the bench and played as a defensive forward, a role that she relished and wants to continue to do.

"I'm pretty happy with how I went and I was pretty nervous to be honest because there was a bit of pressure to perform well and keep my spot in the team," she said.

"I had a good chat with a few of the leadership girls like Leah Kaslar and Sam Virgo.

"They pretty much just said 'you deserve to be here and just need to play your normal football, play your game and the way you play good is if you put your team first'."

"That's what I did and I did what I could and when I got on the field, I tried to impact the game as much as possible which is what I though I did."

Hunt and her hungry Lions take on Geelong today at 3.45pm at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

And the Cats, in its first season in the AFLW, will be an unknown quantity.

"Apparently they're quite a physical team and that's something that our Lions team brings, so it should be a good contest and I'm quite excited," Hunt said.