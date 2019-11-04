Lionesses come out roaring

WITH the recent Lions Club International decision to disband all Lioness Clubs, Yeppoon Lionesses are assuring everyone this is not an end, rather a step forward in their drive to serve the Capricorn Coast community.

Yeppoon Lioness Club president Leah Grice said, while the decision was initially a shock, most Lioness members would continue to serve the community as members of Yeppoon Lions.

“For the Yeppoon Lions, this is a positive move forward as we merge with them, they will have the inclusion of a dedicated, caring and fun group who are focused on the smaller more community-oriented projects,” Ms Grice said.

“From the auspices of the Yeppoon Lions Club, we will continue on with all our on the ground projects such as our posies for seniors and shoppers on Mother’s Day, our fundraising efforts, Christmas cakes for Meals on Wheels to distribute to their clients, Share the Dignity bags that we distribute to the hospital and ICare, medi bags and generally assisting with catering and volunteering at community events along.

“We have heard some inaccurate rumours since the announcement was made and it is important for us, as club members, and for our community to understand that we will continue to do what we do well, we will simply be doing it as Lions Club members rather than Lionesses.

“Lionesses have the opportunity to become Lions, Lions volunteers or if they prefer, gracefully retire.

“The move does not come into effect until June 29, 2021 and, until that time, we plan to continue on with our community initiatives.”

Ms Grice said becoming a fully-fledged Lions member came with a great many advantages that she, for one, was looking forward to.

“We have a very strong Lions Club in Yeppoon who serve the community well and contribute a large amount of funds back into local charities and initiatives,” she said.

“As Lions members, we will be able to have an input with voting rights into the way the club moves forward.

“The Lionesses have many younger members who have indicated their desire to become Lions and be part of an organisation that strives to serve their community.

“Combining our efforts will bring a positive new outlook for the future of the Yeppoon Lions Club and will enable us to collectively, do more for our community.”

Not deterred by the decision to disband Lioness Clubs, it’s business as usual for Yeppoon Lionesses as they prepare to celebrate 40 years of service to the community next year.

Ms Grice said the group were already planning to celebrate by releasing a cookbook that would be released in May 2020.

Yeppoon Lions president Cr Nigel Hutton said he was also shocked by the news when it arrived but can now see the amazing future the decision will have for the Yeppoon Lions.

“We will be welcoming Yeppoon Lioness Club members with open arms,” Cr Hutton said.

“Together we will be stronger and have the capacity to achieve great things for our region.

“It will bring a breath of fresh air to Yeppoon Lions with the inclusion of so many vibrant people who are dedicated to give back to their community.

“With stronger numbers there will be more input with more ideas and more people on the ground doing what we all enjoy which is to serve our community.”