Lionleigh chips in with cheap beers to help fire victims

IF you wander into the Lionleigh Pub for a quiet froth on Friday afternoon, you might spot a couple of politicians pouring beers and collecting glasses to help fundraise for Australia’s bushfire victims.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga leapt at the opportunity to help publican Mark Saunders sell beers and raffle tickets to support the Salvation Army, Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation WIRES and the Alton Downs Rural Fire Brigade.

Mr Saunders said it was devastating for people to go through the bushfire tragedy and we couldn’t lose sight of the fact that a billion animals had also perished in the fires.

When he approached Carlton United and Lion Nathan with his fundraising proposal, they too jumped on board, donating kegs of VB and XXXX Gold respectively.

Thanks to their generous donations, the Lionleigh will offer $5 schooners of the two beers, providing a cost effective drawcard for thirsty locals wishing to help their fellow Australians.

“I’ve got high hopes that it will be a busy evening and we’ll be able to raise some good money I think,” Mr Saunders said.

Ms Lauga said her “heart broke” as the bushfire disaster unfolded across the country. She couldn’t wait to return to her hospitality background and spend the evening working as a glassy and selling raffle tickets.

Mr O’Rourke said he was shocked and devastated by the fires, both here and down south, so he was happy when he was invited to help out by the publican of his “local”.

“I’ll be working the bar, something I’ve always loved doing, going back to when I was a young fella working in pubs. Don’t worry, I’ve still got my RSA,” he said.