Lions Club's search to bring Selina up for air

Yeppoon Lions Jim Goodsell, Cr Nigel Hutton and Glen Alexander begin the search for the wreck of Selena. Trish Bowman

ARMED with shovels and metal detectors, Yeppoon Lions Club is going all out in search of the wreck of trading schooner Selina, believed buried in the sand after it washed up on Lammermoor Beach in 1848.

Thirty years ago, Peter Alexander, who lives along Lammermoor Beach, said he saw a row of four old timbers, covered in barnacles, sticking out of the sand in the position Selena is believed to have gone down.

"I took a photo at the time and we have taken more photos recently to identify the exact spot in the hope that it was in fact the two-mast, flat keeled Selena,” Mr Alexander said.

"We have put the photos together and lined up land marks to ensure we have the correct position.”

Jim Goodsell and Glen Alexander compare historical photos. Trish Bowman

Yeppoon Lion Cr Nigel Hutton said, with the recent high tides, there were very low tides offering the best opportunity to do a search of the beach and water around the rocks at the northern end of Lammermoor Beach.

"Wreck Point was named for the wreck of Selena which washed up just south of the headland after drifting 4800km crewless across the ocean with a cargo of cedar logs,” Cr Hutton said.

"It is an extraordinary story, so to locate the wreck would have a huge historical significance for the region and create a very interesting tourist attraction.

"Yeppoon Lions have contacted Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Maritime Safety Queensland to seek assistance under the War on Wrecks Task Force.

TRIBUTE: Wreck Point lookout at the northern end of Lamermoor Beach pays homage to the Selina. Chris Ison

"There is $20million allocated to the War on Wrecks Task Force, which is being used predominantly to clear navigational hazards.

"We hope the task force will enable us to bring the Selena back to the surface and on dry land so we can celebrate the significant history and nautical phenomenon that led the schooner to find its final resting place in Keppel Bay.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the history of our region and in this case Wreck Point is significant in its social and academic values.

"I have discussed possible options for assistance to the Lions in their search for the Selina's wreck, and will continue to work closely with them. I applaud the Lions for taking such a keen interest in our history.”