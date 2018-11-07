Lions get physical with $50,000 new gear

Locals Erin Fodder, and Neville and Linda Bowles put the new equipment through its paces

Locals Erin Fodder, and Neville and Linda Bowles put the new equipment through its paces

EMU Park has been energised with $50,000 worth of gym equipment courtesy of the Emu Park Lions Club and fundraisers such as the annual Oktoberfest.

Emu Park Lions president Val Wex said the community had offered some very positive feedback on the newly installed equipment that was installed to encourage people to engage in healthy outdoor activity.

"The funds used to install the equipment came from last year's Oktoberfest and a Community Benefit Gaming grant,” Ms Wex said.

"With rates of obesity levels on the rise, particularly in regional areas, and the resultant financial burden of obesity, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, Emu Park Lions wanted to encourage people to engage in healthy activity.

"We wanted to support a healthy community and address physical inactivity by making fitness equipment available to motivate and encourage people of all ages to exercise without the cost.”

The equipment, comprising a mixture of outdoor static and gym equipment of marine grade quality, has been installed at intervals along Pattison St and is proving popular with residents and visitors.

Ms Wex said people were lining up to use the equipment as it was being installed.

"The installer said the job took longer because people were pulling him up to ask about the equipment,” she said.

"He said the Emu Park Lions should be extremely proud of themselves for such an overwhelmingly community supported project.

"Since Oktoberfest was founded in 1984, Emu Park Lions have supported many worthwhile community projects and are thrilled our latest project has been so well received by the community.”

More than 2500 people swarmed to Emu Park for this year's Oktoberfest celebrations which raised vital funds for the Lions Club.