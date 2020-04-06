Lions learn new tricks

ONLINE TRANSITION: Yeppoon Lions John and Estelle Lindsay are still working on project to help people affected by bushfires late last year.

YEPPOON Lions have gone online to stay connected and to have to ability to hit the ground running when the restrictions imposed to alleviate the spread of the coronavirus are lifted.

Chairman Nigel Hutton said fellowship was an incredibly important part of what Lions did and as such they needed to ensure this continued despite social distancing and isolation rules.

“Throughout our club activities and our work in response to disasters, togetherness keeps us strong and lets us make a greater difference than any one member could,” Mr Hutton said.

“To serve our community together, we need to laugh and smile together and support each other.

“We have begun providing a digital club bulletin to all members where they are sharing their skills, knowledge and interests such as a gardening, sharing recipes, jokes and stories. “Members are sharing what we’ve been doing with their time including photos of home projects and activities.”

Mr Hutton said the group now met fortnightly via telephone conferencing to confer on club matters and to keep the ball rolling in our community.

“Thanks to the leadership of Don Knowles and Jim and Elizabeth Goodsell who are leading our teleconference experiment with Yeppoon Lions, we are able to continue on with projects, planning and inspiring each other during this very difficult time,” he said.

“To be best placed to help our community now and into the future, we must keep in contact and feel our purpose and value as we serve the community.

“We are also using Facebook messenger groups with both Lions and Lionesses, doing group check-in emails and phone call trees to ensure no member feels isolated or alone.”

While they may be isolated, Yeppoon Lions are still supporting the community in any way they can.

Lions John and Estelle Lindsay along with John Lamb are continuing to work with bush fire-affected families through the group’s disaster projects, which include assistance with water, project containers, financial support, the purchase of trees to revegetate fire-ravaged land and other assistance where required.

Mr Lindsay said their recovery efforts had slowed a little over the past few weeks due to the health issues people were facing with the pandemic but Yeppoon Lions Club remained fully aware that bush fire victims were still suffering and they had not forgotten them.

“Immediately following the fire we provided shipping containers, water tanks, cleaned roofs and water tanks plus provided drinking water to cleaned and new tanks installed,” Mr Lindsay said.

“Status of our current and proposed projects for fire affected victims include the supply of tank water for those who are replacing their tanks and we are covering the cost of two to three hours work for those requiring clean up around their residences or properties.

“We are currently in discussions with council with regard to supplying tube stock to those fire victims who need to re-establish their gardens.

“We are also discussing the supply of mulch with council with a view to supplying garden mulch for household gardens. We are currently finetuning pick-up and delivery of the product at this point.

“We remain very conscious of current restrictions for ourselves, our community and the contractors who we ask to carry out works at this difficult time.

“Should any resident impacted by the recent bush fire require property clean up as outlined then I would ask them to send their contact details and requirements to Yeppoon Lions Club admin@yeppoonlions.com.au and I will contact them to discuss their needs and endeavour to assist where possible.”

Mr Hutton said Lions Glen Alexander, Brendan Apps and Bronte Alexander were also all playing special roles in helping club members through this time and helping with the transition to an online format.

“The dedicated members of our club are striving to find new opportunities to continue to make a difference in these trying times and ensure our community stays connected,” he said.