Lions step up relief aide

Yeppoon Lions Nigel Hutton, Brendan Apps and Elizabeth Goodsell joined Bendigo Community Bank Managers Rachel Harper and Bob McKewen to help distribute Keppel Cash cards for families affected by bushfires

HELPING families in need while boosting the local economy was listed as a top priority for Yeppoon Lions, Yeppoon Lionesses, Australian Lions and Emu Park and Yeppoon Bendigo Community Bank and members of the broader community.

The groups came together and formed a disaster response subcommittee and last week, launched the first of several initiatives to lighten the load before Christmas for people affected by last month’s bushfires.

Yeppoon Lions Chairman Cr Nigel Hutton said the group wanted to bring a little cheer to families affected by the bushfires and at the same time help boost the local spend.

“We have organised Keppel Cash cards each loaded with $150 to be disbursed to 60 families who have been identified as being affected by the recent disaster,” Cr Hutton said.

“We are undertaking works on advancing five projects to assist in these difficult times and the Keppel Cash cards distribution is the first to be launched just in time for Christmas.

“The cards can be redeemed in over 60 local businesses, allowing families to meet their needs, while also providing a stimulus injection to the local economy.

“The partnership with Yeppoon and Emu Park Community Bank (Bendigo Bank) has meant, together, we can offer more funds to these families now, while still having funds to complete further recovery works on properties and within the community in the New Year.”

Yeppoon Lions Secretary Elizabeth Goodsell said distribution of the cards have already begun and recipients have been very grateful for the help.

“The community as a whole has been fabulous in assisting people since the bushfires first began and Lions are thrilled to be able to play a small part in the recovery for our community,” Ms Goodsell said.

Cr Hutton said all five of the group’s projects will invest locally in the recovery, using advice from experts to inform them on the priorities of those affected.

“Yeppoon Lions are incredibly grateful for the generosity demonstrated both locally, and from throughout Queensland, with all funds raised going to projects within the local community,” he said.

“We take the responsibility our supporters have given us very seriously and will ensure every dollar improves the lives of those affected.

“We have been busily working with LSC, the Department of Communities and others to scope projects which makes every dollar count.”

Donations have been provided by individuals both locally and from throughout Queensland, including Yeppoon Lions and Lionesses, Emu Park Lions, Mount Creek Lions, Longreach Lions, Combined Q4 Lions District, Capricornia District Police, Capricornia Correctional Services, Community Branch (Yeppoon/Emu Park Bendigo Banks), Cressy Tennis Club, Rockhampton Tennis Association, Tennis Rockhampton and Brisbane based service group Alpha Delta Kappa.

The Keppel Cash Gift Card is proudly supported by Emu Park and Yeppoon Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank and Livingstone Shire Council.

Their contributions to the program have meant all cards carry no purchase price or additional transaction fees within the Livingstone Shire.

Bendigo Community Bank Branch Managers Rachel Harper and Bob McKewen said the Keppel Cash cards are a new initiative that help to keep cash flowing through our community.

“For businesses that would like to be part of the Keppel Cash card initiative, it’s as easy as asking us how,” Mr McKewen said.

To check the latest over 60 participating Capricorn Coast businesses, or become involved visit

whyleavetown.com/keppelcash or drop into one of the branches.