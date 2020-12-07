Liquidated CQ tech company files lawsuit against ATO

THE LIQUIDATOR of a Rockhampton company has filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the Australian Tax Officer, claiming the tax office received payments during a period the company was insolvent.

Digital Fox Pty Ltd, which has also operated at CQ Digital Solutions, had a business on Denison St in Rockhampton from 2016.

The company went into liquidation in October 2019 with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants appointed as liquidators.

It was declared in December the company was to be wound up.

Liquidator Morgan Lane filed the lawsuit to the Rockhampton District Court in November against the Commissioner of Taxation.

The court documents claim Digital Fox paid $266,846 in insolvent transactions between April and October 2019 to the tax office for goods and services and PAYG tax.

The court document detailed background information of Digital Fox’s payment plans with the tax office which began in March 2018 and negotiations were arranged again in February with the company’s tax agent.

The court documents claim the tax office debt was created “through fraudulent behaviour of a previous employee”.

The liquidator states they have received claims against Digital Fox of $313,937 priority unsecured creditors and $791,588 in ordinary unsecured creditors.

The liquidator stated there were insufficient funds for distribution among the unsecured creditors of the company and there was no prospect of returning funds to any creditors, including the tax office.

The court documents argue the payments made to the tax office in 2019 were made at a time when the company was insolvent and were an unfair preference.

The liquidator requested the tax office pay back the $266,846 to them and the payments be declared a voidable transaction.

No defence has yet been filed.