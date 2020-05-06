Liquidation meeting called for iconic Rockhampton club

The building as it stands prior to it was sold in September. It was sold to the Masonic and Citizens Club in 1975.

THE FIRST and final meeting for the liquidation of the Rockhampton Masonic and Citizens Club is to be declared later this month.

A notice was published in The Morning Bulletin today by the liquidators, P.A Lucas and Co Pty Ltd of Brisbane.

The first and final dividend to priority creditors is to be declared on or about Friday June 26, 2020.

Priority creditors are required to formally prove their debt or claim by Friday May 22.

In 2012, the Rockhampton Freemasons, who regularly met at the Rockhampton Masonic Club in William St, turned 150.

The hotel sold at a liquidators auction in September 2018, to Kele Property Group.

KPG transformed the building into Cocobrew, a restaurant, bar and accommodation venue, which opened in November 2019.

Cocobrew temporarily closed in late March, due to the coronavirus restrictions but plans to open once again when they are lifted.

The liquidator was unable to comment on the liquidation process.