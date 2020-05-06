Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The building as it stands prior to it was sold in September. It was sold to the Masonic and Citizens Club in 1975.
The building as it stands prior to it was sold in September. It was sold to the Masonic and Citizens Club in 1975.
Money

Liquidation meeting called for iconic Rockhampton club

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
6th May 2020 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FIRST and final meeting for the liquidation of the Rockhampton Masonic and Citizens Club is to be declared later this month.

A notice was published in The Morning Bulletin today by the liquidators, P.A Lucas and Co Pty Ltd of Brisbane.

The first and final dividend to priority creditors is to be declared on or about Friday June 26, 2020.

Priority creditors are required to formally prove their debt or claim by Friday May 22.

In 2012, the Rockhampton Freemasons, who regularly met at the Rockhampton Masonic Club in William St, turned 150.

The hotel sold at a liquidators auction in September 2018, to Kele Property Group.

KPG transformed the building into Cocobrew, a restaurant, bar and accommodation venue, which opened in November 2019.

Cocobrew temporarily closed in late March, due to the coronavirus restrictions but plans to open once again when they are lifted.

The liquidator was unable to comment on the liquidation process.

cocobrew liquidation masonic lodge rockhampton masonic clubtmbliquidations
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hero cop helps five children escape Rocky inferno

        premium_icon Hero cop helps five children escape Rocky inferno

        Breaking Fire and police crews have established a crime scene and will investigate this morning after a house fire involving children in Rockhampton overnight.

        NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        premium_icon NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        Business Pen hits paper on a project which promises to inject over 200 jobs into the region.

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See who is appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today