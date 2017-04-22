Liquidator reveals details of JM Kelly company woes

PROMINENT Rockhampton businessman and construction industry icon, Geoff Murphy has rebutted a number of preliminary findings by liquidators winding up one aspect of the JM Kelly company.

Mr Murphy, the head of the JM Kelly group of companies, yesterday publicly answered details raised by liquidators FTI Consulting in an interim update report released on March 31.

He decided to liquidate JM Kelly Project Builders in June 2016 to end an expensive 10-year battle against Gold Coast based company Toga Development no 31 Pty Ltd involving a construction project which he said cost him more than $45.5m in outstanding payments and legal costs.

The liquidators report said they were investigating a number of payments made by Collhart Investments (formerly JM Kelly Project Builders) shortly before its demise.

FTI's report included:

There are creditor claims totalling $33.5m;

Plant, property and equipment (secured bank assets) was sold to another branch of Mr Murphy's business operation (JM Kelly Builders) for $527,667, which was under market value before the liquidators stepped in and secured a market value price. The proceeds were then used to reduce bank debt.

Preferential payments may have been made to some creditors in the amount of $2.35m which may have benefited others during the liquidation process;

The company paid $2.5m in legal fees in 2014-15;

A Cessna Citation 550 aircraft was sold to another company owned by Mr Murphy two weeks before liquidators were appointed. This sale was at an inflated price of $1.16m. The plane was later sold for $1.1m;

It appeared the company had been trading as insolvent since June 2013 due to its primary asset source being loans and receivables from related JM Kelly Group entities.

FTI Consulting were called in to wind up the company last year around the time The Morning Bulletin reported a number of subcontractors and businesses had claimed they were left out of pocket.

In the report, liquidator Kelly-Anne Trenfield said defences were available for Mr Murphy if creditors tried to sue him for failing to prevent insolvent trading, which would make legal action against him costly and time consuming.

Ms Trenfield said in her report the financial difficulties of the business can be attributed to reliance of funding across the JM Kelly Group and legal action against Collhart Investments with $2.5m of legal fees incurred in 2014-2015 alone.

Mr Murphy yesterday said the bulk of the $33m claimed by unsecured creditors were unsubstantiated and involved a lengthy legal dispute with one company. He said only $2.7m of the total had involved legitimate claims and there was only about $200,000 left to pay.

"The net effect is, it's down to what I've said all along the line, around $2.7m," he said.

"A lot of that is already paid.

"We've been going through paying them (creditors) on a regular basis."

He also rejected the notion preferential payments had been made by the company.

"I don't know what they're referring too and they (FTI) wouldn't tell us anyway," he said.

"They believe there could be some preferential payments made, but I don't think that's the case.

"They next step is, if they think there's been preferential payments they'll try and claw them back and then if they get that back they will then distribute any funds they've got left over to the creditors."

As for the sale of assets between companies, Mr Murphy said it was a way to reduce debt.

He said the proceeds from the sale of the plane stayed with JM Kelly Project Builders and was used to pay off debt and money owing to creditors.

When asked about why the liquidator thought the business was trading as insolvent since June 2013, Mr Murphy said: "The only reason I can think she (Ms Trenfield) has said that we probably should have maybe called it quits at that stage instead of fighting on for another two years."

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact Ms Trenfield for comment, but she was unavailable.