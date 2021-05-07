Lisa questions COVID outbreak timing
Lisa Wilkinson made an extremely good point during Thursday night's episode of The Project.
Her comments came as she discussed the latest Sydney COVID outbreak with co-host Waleed Aly, and the struggles that will come with it being Mother's Day weekend.
"Here we are again. The Mother's Day thing is interesting. Indoor is the main issue with COVID," Aly explained.
"We know that from experience. And the weather in Sydney over the weekend is meant to be wet, which means Mother's Day will probably be inside. Which does increase the risk. It's not a great situation."
Lisa then brought up an interesting point. "The other thing with this virus, what is it about outbreaks and public holidays?" she asked.
"We got Mother's Day coming up, Christmas was a disaster in Sydney... Anzac Day in Perth, Easter we had a problem, Valentine's Day..."
She's not wrong. Many recent outbreaks have coincided with public holidays, which is sure to get the conspiracy theorists mulling over their own take.
This afternoon, NSW Health expanded its list of exposure sites, issuing a new public health alert. The list of venues has now expanded to 21. Anyone who visits these sites is asked to get tested and isolate until receiving advice from NSW Health.
The new venues are:
• Bondi Trattoria, Bondi Beach
April 29, 12.45pm to 1.30pm
• Fratelli Fresh, Sydney
April 27, 1.15pm to 2.15pm
• The Stadium Club, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
May 3, 11.30am to 12.30pm
• Azure Cafe, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
May 3, 12.pm to 1.00pm
• The Royal Sydney Golf Club, Rose Bay
May 3, 5.30pm to 9.00pm
• Rug Cleaning Repairs Hand Rug Wash, Brookvale
May 4, 12.30pm to 1.00pm
• Alfresco Emporium, Collaroy
May 4, 1.00pm to 1.30pm
• Smith Made, Balgowlah
May 4, 2.30pm to 2.45pm
• Chemist Warehouse, Double Bay
May 4, 3.45pm to 4.00pm
• Woolworths, Double Bay
May 4, 3.45 to 4.00pm
• District Brasserie, Sydney
April 30, 11.00pm to 12.00pm
• HineSight Optometrist at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth
April 30, 12.00pm to 1.00pm
• Barbetta, Paddington.
April 30, 1.30pm to 2.30pm
• Screening of The Courier at Event Cinemas, Westfield Bondi Junction
April 30, 6.00pm to 8pm
• Figo Restaurant, Rushcutters Bay
April 30, 8.45pm to 11.00pm
• Joe's Barbecues & Heating, Silverwater
May 1, 1.30pm to 2.30pm
• Tucker Barbeques, Silverwater
May 1, 1.00pm to 1.45pm
• Barbecues Galore, Annandale
May 1, 2.00pm to 3.00pm
• Barbecues Galore, Casula
May 1, 4.00pm to 5.00pm
• BP, Mascot
May 1, 4.30pm to 5.00pm
• The Meat Store, Bondi Junction
May 2, 3.00pm to 4.00pm
