Lisa’s pain: ‘The fun in my soul has disappeared’

After eight months of grieving, triple Olympian Lisa Curry has opened up publicly for the first time about losing her daughter Jaimi, revealing the pain of her death has left her so heartbroken and exhausted "some days it's just plain hard to get out of bed".

Curry reveals the sorrow of Jaimi's death in September at the age of just 33 has "been a long, hard road for our family".

In her debut fortnightly column for Body+Soul magazine - relaunched today in The Sunday Telegraph in a new stand-alone format - Curry also reveals that in the wake of her daughter's death she can't sleep and has "lost all motivation for exercise".

Lisa Curry reveals her heartache after the death of her daughter Jaimi in September last year. Picture: Russell Shakespeare

"Analysing the constant thoughts of losing our most precious firstborn, our Jaimi, has been sad and exhausting," Curry writes of the death of the daughter she shares with fellow Olympian Grant Kenny.

"It's overwhelming. It's never-ending. I'm tired of being tired. I'm tired of being sad and exhausted. I'm sad that the fun in my soul has disappeared. But I'm sure that's not how our loved ones who have passed would want us to feel."

Lisa Curry says she has been overwhelmed by the grief since losing Jaimi. Picture: Instagram

Curry, the co-founder of Happy Healthy You, an Australia-based women's health and lifestyle company, is now on a journey to inspire others.

In the wake of one of the hardest years of her life Curry, who recently turned 59, is encouraging others to live their happiest and healthiest life … including herself.

"My muscles ache so much, and the pain feels like I have been hit by a truck," Curry writes.

"But, despite all these negatives, I still have a life to live. We all do."

Lisa Curry with her three children – Morgan, Jaimi and Jett.

In September last year, Jaimi lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in the company of family at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Curry, renowned as one sport's fiercest competitors, continues to process the struggle and enormity of losing her beloved eldest child, who also left behind sister Morgan and brother Jett.

No parent is ever prepared for a child's death and the family has continually paid tribute to Jaimi since her sad passing.

Jaimi Kenny with mum Lisa Curry. Picture: Instagram

And as the Curry-Kenny family mourned, so did a nation who had celebrated Lisa and Grant's sporting success and watched Jaimi grow up on the pool deck.

"We owe it to the people we love to be able to continue living well - and not just exist. I have a beautiful family, great friends, the most loving, caring and supportive husband, a great ex-husband," Lisa writes.

"I am grateful for my life. It's just that it has changed … (and) I'm looking forward to sharing my insights and experiences on a huge range of issues that impact women of all ages - from dealing with grief and taking care of your mental health."

Originally published as Lisa's pain: 'The fun in my soul has disappeared'