LIST: 10 CQ infrastructure projects worth more than $2B

LOOKING through the long list of infrastructure projects planned for the short to medium term around this region, there's plenty of reasons to feel excited for CQ.

Constructing big-ticket items locally has many positive flow-on effects including more people in employment, increased money pumped into the local economy and an end result of better infrastructure to support the community.

A significant cash splash with a total value exceeding $2 dollars was expected to be spent at Shoalwater Bay, Rookwood Weir, Capricornia Correctional Centre, on roads infrastructure and for the promised of a Browne Park stadium upgrade, a Supercars track and Manufacturing Hub.

1. Shoalwater Bay - Remediation Project

shoalwater Bay: Minister for Defence Marise Payne announces greater opportunities for local businesses in construction work for the Shoalwater Bay Training Area remediation and expansion projects

Running from 2019 to 2022, the project worth is $135m and will see extensive work undertaken to improve facilities around Shoalwater Bay.

This includes extensive list of civil works - upgrading roads, culverts, drainage - as well as remediation of fencing, building upgrades, environmental work, upgrading the two airfields, amphibious landing facilities, communications and technology.

2. Shoalwater Bay Training Area Remediation Project

L-R Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry with Minister for Defence Marise Payne in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK300418cdefence1

Running from 2018 to 2022 and worth over $800m, the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative is about investing, building and training.

It will provide Australian troops with better training opportunities and strengthen Australia's relationship with Singapore, an important Defence partner.

Around $2 billion will be invested in the Central and North Queensland regions over the life of the initiative.

3. Rookwood Weir Project

WATER INFRASTRUCTURE: Rookwood Weir promises to provide water security as well as employment unlocking land for agriculture and industry when construction finally goes ahead. Contributed

Set to commence construction when the state and federal governments come to an agreement on operating costs and running the project as a joint venture, Rookwood Weir is worth $352m. Rookwood Weir component

The project will also include associated infrastructure, including turtle and fish passage structures and augmentation of access roads and river crossings affected by the project.

The weir will add 76,000 megalitres of water for industry, agricultural production along the Fitzroy River, as well as an eventual back-up supply for Gladstone, Rockhampton and Livingstone Councils. The region has potential for irrigated horticulture, as well as cattle feedlots.

For the project to be economically viable, water would need to be used to boost agricultural production substantially.

Employment The project would create 100 construction jobs and increased agricultural production would generate more direct jobs.

The federal government says up to 2100 jobs would come from the project over the next decade.

4. Bruce Highway - Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade

NORTHER ACCESS UPGRADE: The Bruce Highway will be duplicated for 4.9km north of Rockhampton. Contributed

Set to commence 2018 the project is slated for completion 2019 and was tipped to cost $121m.

The Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade is a $121m project to duplicate approximately 4.9km of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Terranova Drive, north of Rockhampton.

The upgrade will cater for increasing traffic demand for adjacent industrial, commercial and residential developments and provide amenity, access and road safety outcomes for all road users.

5. Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication

Planned CQ Infrastructure Contributed

Predicted to commence construction mid-2018 and to be completed by late 2019, weather permitting the duplication will cost $75m ($60m Australian Government and $15m Queensland Government).

The duplication of the Capricorn Highway would be between the Yeppen Roundabout and O'Shanesy Street (Gracemere).

A 4-lane highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere would enhance the capacity of the Capricorn Highway and improve connections between these communities while also improving safety on this section of the regional road network.

Traffic volumes on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere currently exceed 18,000 vehicles per day.

6. Bruce Highway - Rockhampton Ring Road bypass

Planned CQ Infrastructure Contributed

It is unclear when this project worth an estimated $65 million would start given that land acquisitions need to be arranged but the planning project commenced December 2016 and was expected to be completed mid 2020.

It is unknown how much employment would come from the 12.6km upgrade project but it was expected to address safety and capacity issues on this section of the Bruce Highway resulting in reduced congestion and improved network efficiency by increasing road capacity and reducing travel times through Rockhampton.

The project will also improve network functionality, accessibility and regional capacity which will support future development in the Rockhampton area.

7. Capricornia Correctional Centre

Capricorn Correctional Centre is undergoing an upgrade. Allan Reinikka ROK010917aprison9

Set to commence work in 2017 to be completed in 2020, the upgrade is worth $200m.

The new and upgraded facilities at the Capricornia Correctional Centre will support an increase in capacity and ongoing prison services, including a minimum of 164 additional residential cells in new buildings, 100 bunks in secure cells, a new residential officers station, and a site-wide electronic security upgrade.

The project was expected to employ 100 construction jobs and more than 70 direct ongoing jobs after commissioning. Additional indirect jobs will be generated in service provision.

8. Supercars motorsport precinct

Planned CQ Infrastructure Contributed

Currently at the design stage, the construction cost of a certified racing surface was estimated to cost up to $20million with an estimate of $15million for the track itself and additional design and application fees up to $5m. The three day event would draw more than 130,000 people to Rockhampton, inject $14 million directly into Rockhampton and a further $7 million state-wide - offsetting constructions costs after just one event. It is unknown how much employment would flow from the project.

9. Browne Park stadium upgrade

STADIUM PLANNING: These are some of the design ideas being considered for the new Browne Park Stadium upgrade which will host major sporting events and concerts. Contributed

Also at the design stage, a $150,000 scoping study is underway for a 10000 seat stadium, estimated to be worth about $120m to construct. Plenty of jobs are set to flow from the construction process and when completed for large events like concerts and various codes of sporting fixtures.

10. Manufacturing hub

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke promised $10 million to develop a manufacturing hub in Rockhampton going into the last state election. Since being elected, he has diligently worked behind the scenes progressing plans for the development the manufacturing hub to be centrepiece for industry in our region, boosting local employment opportunities.