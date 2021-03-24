LIST: Council owned properties earmarked for demolition and removal

Rockhampton Regional Council will demolish and/or remove the Ex Meals on Wheels building, Gladstone Road.

A number of buildings including tennis court sheds, a clubhouse, a CWA hall, a Meal on Wheels building and sport amenities are to be demolished as Rockhampton Regional Council tidies up its property portfolio.

The earmarked properties are said to be at “end of life and require significant remedial or maintenance works in order to retain them”.

A report of the properties to be demolished were presented at the council meeting this week.

The nominated properties have been acquired by council through various means over the years and in most cases are “vacant, derelict, non-compliant or condemned”.

The properties are regularly vandalised and some have been boarded up to prevent further vandalism and squatting.

A small number of properties are being used by small community groups and council will direct them to use improved alternate facilities.

The vacant properties have reportedly deteriorated to a point where maintenance and renewal are not financially viable.

The combined initial value of the properties was $1.56 million and the current written down value is $209,837.

The properties are to be demolished or removed over the next three years.

A tender will be called for the demolition and removal of the properties and it is estimated it will cost $700,000.

Three properties will also be sold, which will help offset the cost of demolition and removal.

The properties which are to be sold have cost council more than $90,000 in maintenance in the last five years.

Tenants occupy two of the properties and they will be notified with a suitable amount of time.

The estimated profits from the sale of the three properties is $775,000.

Between the demolition and property sale, council will gain about $75,000 in profits.

A further three properties were also earmarked and council agreed to defer them for further consultation.

The three deferred properties were Scout Hall in Mount Morgan, Victoria Park Cricket Clubhouse and 36 Thompson St, Mount Morgan.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford voted against the demolition and sale of the properties, except for the Victoria Park tennis club facility.

PROPERTIES TO BE DEMOLISHED:

– 411 Fletchers Creek Road, Mount Morgan

– Church (Old), 78 East Street, Mount Morgan

– Dwelling, 78 East Street, Mount Morgan

– Former Meals on Wheels Building, Corner George and Gladstone Road

– Storage Sheds, 6 Barry Street, Gracemere

– Tennis courts, 888 Yaamba Road, Parkhurst

– Victoria Park Tennis Courts Shed

– Michael O’Hanlon Park, Clubhouse

– Victoria Park, ex Amenities Block

– Blue Shed, Kershaw Gardens Depot

– Amenities, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

– CWA Hall, Church Park

– Caretakers Residence, Heritage Village

PROPERTIES TO BE LISTED FOR SALE:

190 Rush Street, Koongal (three units), annual revenue: $24,750, maintenance costs five years: $66,201, currently tenanted

15 Cooper Street, Koongal (dwelling), annual revenue: $10,400, maintenance costs five years: $2,882, currently tenanted

239 Rockonia Road, Koongal (dwelling), maintenance costs five years $22,281, currently vacant