LIST: Names to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
See today’s court list in order of name, room and time.
Anderson, Dakota Shirneece 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Robyn Grace 1 9:00AM
Belzer, Cassandra Ann 1 9:00AM
Beresford, Joshua Daniel Thomas 1 9:00AM
Bloomfield, Anthony James 3 10:30AM
Bloxsom, Mark Shane 1 9:00AM
Brady, Daniel Victor 1 9:00AM
Brown, Timothy Luke 1 9:00AM
Buckton, Delveen Michelle 1 9:00AM
Bunn, Toni-Maree Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Burnell, Wayne Bevon William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clark, Jordan Peirce 1 9:00AM
Crocker, Joshua James 1 8:30AM
Crothers, Billee Jo 1 9:00AM
Croxon, Katie Kristine, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Davis, Daniel Alan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 3 10:00AM
Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 8:30AM
Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM
Flenady, Tracey Ann 1 9:00AM
Francis, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Haidee Bre 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gent, Madison Jack 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Luke Phillip 3 10:30AM
Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM
Grahame, La-Toya Barbara 1 9:00AM
Hales, Shawn Graham Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hassall, David Matthew 1 9:00AM
Haynes, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Hill, Eddie 1 8:30AM
Hinton, Jamie Vernon 1 8:30AM
Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss 3 10:00AM
James, Katie Lee, Mrs 2 9:00AM
James, Tracey Leanne 1 9:00AM
Jasperson, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM
Kane, Benjamin Ryan 1 9:00AM
Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 1 8:30AM
Kuhl, Bradley Thomas 1 9:00AM
Mainhardt, Anthony Wayne 1 9:00AM
Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM
Matheson, Shianne Rose 1 9:00AM
Meikle, Jackson Barry 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 8:30AM
Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 3 2:00PM
Passmore, Christopher Mal 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Brook Elery 1 9:00AM
Porter, Leigh, Ms 1 9:00AM
Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, Mr 2 9:00AM
Rawsthorne, Christopher James 2 9:00AM
Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Riley, Russel James 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Charles Alister, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tansley, William Leslie Joseph 1 8:30AM
Thorne, Nicholas William 1 9:00AM
Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Wakeman, Michael George 1 9:00AM
Warner, Zacchus Norman 1 9:00AM
Weazel, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM
Williams, Isaac Patrick 3 10:30AM
Williams, Isaac Patrick James 3 10:30AM
RELATED:
NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers in court this week
McDonald’s employee victim of opportunistic crime
Meth user caught red-handed with pipe, syringe