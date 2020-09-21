Menu
Today’s court list for September 21.
Crime

LIST: Names to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Sep 2020 7:29 AM
See today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Anderson, Dakota Shirneece 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Robyn Grace 1 9:00AM

Belzer, Cassandra Ann 1 9:00AM

Beresford, Joshua Daniel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Bloomfield, Anthony James 3 10:30AM

Bloxsom, Mark Shane 1 9:00AM

Brady, Daniel Victor 1 9:00AM

Brown, Timothy Luke 1 9:00AM

Buckton, Delveen Michelle 1 9:00AM

Bunn, Toni-Maree Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Burnell, Wayne Bevon William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clark, Jordan Peirce 1 9:00AM

Crocker, Joshua James 1 8:30AM

Crothers, Billee Jo 1 9:00AM

Croxon, Katie Kristine, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Davis, Daniel Alan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 3 10:00AM

Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 8:30AM

Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM

Flenady, Tracey Ann 1 9:00AM

Francis, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Haidee Bre 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gent, Madison Jack 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Luke Phillip 3 10:30AM

Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM

Grahame, La-Toya Barbara 1 9:00AM

Hales, Shawn Graham Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hassall, David Matthew 1 9:00AM

Haynes, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hill, Eddie 1 8:30AM

Hinton, Jamie Vernon 1 8:30AM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss 3 10:00AM

James, Katie Lee, Mrs 2 9:00AM

James, Tracey Leanne 1 9:00AM

Jasperson, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM

Kane, Benjamin Ryan 1 9:00AM

Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 1 8:30AM

Kuhl, Bradley Thomas 1 9:00AM

Mainhardt, Anthony Wayne 1 9:00AM

Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM

Matheson, Shianne Rose 1 9:00AM

Meikle, Jackson Barry 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 8:30AM

Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 3 2:00PM

Passmore, Christopher Mal 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Brook Elery 1 9:00AM

Porter, Leigh, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Rawsthorne, Christopher James 2 9:00AM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Riley, Russel James 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Charles Alister, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tansley, William Leslie Joseph 1 8:30AM

Thorne, Nicholas William 1 9:00AM

Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Wakeman, Michael George 1 9:00AM

Warner, Zacchus Norman 1 9:00AM

Weazel, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM

Williams, Isaac Patrick 3 10:30AM

Williams, Isaac Patrick James 3 10:30AM

