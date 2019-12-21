List of RRC closures over Christmas period
OVER the Christmas period, a majority of Rockhampton Regional Council’s offices and depots will be closed.
Here is a list of locations closed from 3pm Tuesday 24 December, that will open again at normal business hours on Thursday 2 January, 2020.
Some Council sections have different operating times during this Christmas period:
Rockhampton Art Gallery
CLOSED Christmas Day only.
Open all other Public Holidays 10am-4pm
Rockhampton Zoo
CLOSED to public 25th December
Rockhampton Airport
Open as per normal
Pilbeam Theatre Box Office
The Pilbeam Theatre Box Office and Administration Office, including Rockhampton and Mount Morgan Showgrounds will be closed during the shutdown period, reopening on 2 January 2020.
Rockhampton Heritage Village
CLOSED 25 -27 December 2019 Inclusive and 1 January 2020
Waste Management Facilities and Collection
Waste and Recycling Collection will operate as per normal.
All manned waste facilities will be closed on Christmas Day but open as per normal at all other times
Lakes Creek Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day.
City Child Care Centre
CLOSED 23 December 2019 to 3 January 2020 inclusive, reopening 6 January 2020
Central Queensland Home Assist
CLOSED during the shutdown period
Animal Management Centre
CLOSED 25 December 2019
Opening hours are as follows:
Thursday 26 December 7:00am - 10:00am
Friday 27 December 7:00am - 4:30pm
Saturday 28 December 7:00am – 10.00am
Sunday 29 December 7:00am - 10:00am
Monday 30 December 7:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 31 December 7:00am – 4.30pm
Wednesday 1 January 20207:00am - 10:00am
Rockhampton Regional Libraries
23 December
Southside, Northside and Gracemere - 9am-5pm
Mount Morgan 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm
24 – 27 December (inclusive)
All CLOSED
28 December
Southside - 9am – 4.30pm
Mount Morgan - 9am – 11:30am – normal hours
Northside and Gracemere – CLOSED
30 December
Southside 9am-5:30 pm
Mount Morgan 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm
Northside and Gracemere – CLOSED
31 December
Southside 9am-5:30pm
Northside, Mount Morgan and Gracemere – CLOSED
1 January – All CLOSED
2 January – All open regular hours
3 January – All open regular hours
For emergencies during this shutdown period please call 1300 22 55 77.