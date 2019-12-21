List of RRC closures over Christmas period

OVER the Christmas period, a majority of Rockhampton Regional Council’s offices and depots will be closed.

Here is a list of locations closed from 3pm Tuesday 24 December, that will open again at normal business hours on Thursday 2 January, 2020.

Some Council sections have different operating times during this Christmas period:

Rockhampton Art Gallery

CLOSED Christmas Day only.

Open all other Public Holidays 10am-4pm

Rockhampton Zoo

CLOSED to public 25th December

Rockhampton Airport

Open as per normal

Pilbeam Theatre Box Office

The Pilbeam Theatre Box Office and Administration Office, including Rockhampton and Mount Morgan Showgrounds will be closed during the shutdown period, reopening on 2 January 2020.

Rockhampton Heritage Village

CLOSED 25 -27 December 2019 Inclusive and 1 January 2020

Waste Management Facilities and Collection

Waste and Recycling Collection will operate as per normal.

All manned waste facilities will be closed on Christmas Day but open as per normal at all other times

Lakes Creek Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day.

City Child Care Centre

CLOSED 23 December 2019 to 3 January 2020 inclusive, reopening 6 January 2020

Central Queensland Home Assist

CLOSED during the shutdown period

Animal Management Centre

CLOSED 25 December 2019

Opening hours are as follows:

Thursday 26 December 7:00am - 10:00am

Friday 27 December 7:00am - 4:30pm

Saturday 28 December 7:00am – 10.00am

Sunday 29 December 7:00am - 10:00am

Monday 30 December 7:00am - 4:30pm

Tuesday 31 December 7:00am – 4.30pm

Wednesday 1 January 20207:00am - 10:00am

Rockhampton Regional Libraries

23 December

Southside, Northside and Gracemere - 9am-5pm

Mount Morgan 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm

24 – 27 December (inclusive)

All CLOSED

28 December

Southside - 9am – 4.30pm

Mount Morgan - 9am – 11:30am – normal hours

Northside and Gracemere – CLOSED

30 December

Southside 9am-5:30 pm

Mount Morgan 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm

Northside and Gracemere – CLOSED

31 December

Southside 9am-5:30pm

Northside, Mount Morgan and Gracemere – CLOSED

1 January – All CLOSED

2 January – All open regular hours

3 January – All open regular hours

For emergencies during this shutdown period please call 1300 22 55 77.