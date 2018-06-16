Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO David Nielsen
Breaking

List of suspicious fires in the Rocky area grows

vanessa jarrett
by
16th Jun 2018 9:42 AM

ROCKY'S fire bug is believed to have struck again.

A fire broke out on Nine Mile and Malachi road in Fairy Bower at around 9pm last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the scene.

The fire was a small scrub fire burning dry grass around 50 by 10 metres.

It was put out by 10.05pm.

Queensland Police Service were on scene and it is believed to be "possibly suspicious”.

This followed four suspicious fires - two in Mount Morgan area on June 13, one in Depot Hill on June 6 and two in Gracemere and Pink Lily on May 21.

There was reports of another fire in the same area at Nine Mile Creek Rd on May 22 and another fire at Fairy Bower Rd on May 26.

arsonist fairy bower mount morgan suspicious fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    What's happening in the Rockhampton region this weekend?

    What's happening in the Rockhampton region this weekend?

    Whats On Here's your comprehensive guide for some boredom busting activities.

    • 16th Jun 2018 11:36 AM
    Twist in mysterious cliff deaths

    Twist in mysterious cliff deaths

    Health Dark history of beautiful spot where hundreds have died

    Best time of day to drink coffee

    Best time of day to drink coffee

    Health The US Army wants to help you be better at drinking coffee

    Rockhampton well placed to secure $20m Qantas pilot academy

    Rockhampton well placed to secure $20m Qantas pilot academy

    Council News Our airport is standing out against a crowded field of 55 bids.

    Local Partners