List of suspicious fires in the Rocky area grows

ROCKY'S fire bug is believed to have struck again.

A fire broke out on Nine Mile and Malachi road in Fairy Bower at around 9pm last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the scene.

The fire was a small scrub fire burning dry grass around 50 by 10 metres.

It was put out by 10.05pm.

Queensland Police Service were on scene and it is believed to be "possibly suspicious”.

This followed four suspicious fires - two in Mount Morgan area on June 13, one in Depot Hill on June 6 and two in Gracemere and Pink Lily on May 21.

There was reports of another fire in the same area at Nine Mile Creek Rd on May 22 and another fire at Fairy Bower Rd on May 26.