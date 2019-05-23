List of the 25 Bayton Award 2019 finalists

PAST FINALIST: Emu Park artist Nora Hanasy with Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery President Robert Hughes and Nora's sculpture Rebels and Guardians which will a part of the gallery's collection. The Friends group purchased Ms Hanasy's sculpture for the collection which was a finalist in the 2017 awards.

THE FINALISTS have been selected for the biennial art award - The Bayton Award.

The Bayton Award is an initiative of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Philanthropy Board, Rockhampton Regional Council and is hosted by Rockhampton Art Gallery with prizes valued at $17,000.

The Bayton Award and exhibition highlights the creativity and variety of artistic endeavour. Drawing on artwork produced over the last 12 months, the exhibition reveals the shared concerns of artists living in Central Queensland.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee chair councillor Rose Swadling said the award brings together an exciting and significant exhibition of current art practice.

"The Bayton Award is a fantastic vehicle for capturing and showcasing our wealth of regionally residing artistic talent," Cr Swadling said.

"The works explore a range of art mediums and concepts, but collectively the exhibition shines a light on the practices of artists living and working in Central Queensland.

"The exhibition is a snapshot of the breadth and diversity of regional visual arts practitioners.

"The shortlisted finalists have been assessed by an industry panel, with the winning work to be judged by the Rockhampton Philanthropy Board and Rockhampton Art Gallery Director.”

The Bayton Award is open to artists residing in the following regions and shires: Rockhampton, Livingstone, Gladstone, Banana, Woorabinda, Central Highlands, Isaac, Barcaldine, Blackall-Tambo, Longreach, Winton, Barcoo, Diamantina and Boulia.

The exhibition of all artwork by the 25 finalists will be displayed at Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Parade from 22 June 2019 - 4 August 2019

The winner of the Bayton Award receives:

$5,000 cash prize for the acquisition of the winning work as first right of refusal to the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection.

An international artist in residency in 2020 arranged by Rockhampton Art Gallery consisting of in-kind and cash contributions to the value of $5,000.

Time to develop a new body of work for the residency undertaken, in the year 2021.

Solo exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery in 2022 consisting of in-kind and cash contributions to the value of $7,000 with Rockhampton Art Gallery undertaking first right of refusal on one of the exhibited works for acquisition to the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection without further payment.

Bayton Award finalists are all eligible for the People's Choice Award valued at $1,000 cash to the artist and artwork that received the most votes from the public.