List of vandalised homes grows as lead emerges for police

POLICE are searching for a white vehicle with a black boot and loud exhaust after four Crestwood display homes in Norman Gardens were vandalised on the weekend.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The vehicle was reported to police by witnesses who saw it in the area at the time of the North Rockhampton incident early Saturday morning.

Three of the houses that were damaged were at the "tail-end of construction” and were ready to be handed over to the owners or sold.

"At this stage, those investigations as to who was involved is ongoing,” Detective Acting Sergeant David Bletchly said.

"It is unknown whether [the white car] is related to these offending but it was seen in the area.”

Two males were seen in the area and a neighbour, Sakkie Grobler, said he saw four men fleeing the homes after the break-ins which occurred between 2.30am and 3.30am.

A video that was posted on Facebook by Mr Grobler showing the damage done to the inside of the houses is now being assessed by police as part of their investigations.

"A number of the homes had flooding damage and a number of the fixtures were either damaged or destroyed within the houses,” Det Bletchly said.

Extensive damage included splashed paint around the rooms, damaged fans, fittings, furniture, a window and a gate.

There was also heavy flooding in the houses after taps were left on in every room and sprinklers were bought inside.

The damage is believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

"It's quite upsetting,” Det Bletchly said.

"It's just a senseless act of vandalism that had no benefit.

"It's very disappointing that a significant amount of damage has been caused.”

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Rockhampton police or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.