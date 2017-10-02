List of what's open and closed this Queen's Birthday public holiday

THAT'S right folks. Not only is it raining (yay!) but it's also a public holiday.
Here is a list of what businesses are open and what are closed, from what The Morning Bulletin has been able to find out so far this morning:
OPEN:
Cheese and Biscuits cafe is open 7am-1pm
Bartlett's Tavern with no surcharge
IGA WANDAL trading as usual 6am - 9pm
Reds Fiveways takeaway is opened from 9am - 8:30pm
Parkhurst BWS and Woolworths open 9am-6pm
Degani Allenstown open from 9-1
Bella via in Dean street are open with no surcharges
newsXpress Mount Morgan! come for a drive up the hill! Open til 12pm
City Centre Plaza from 8am to 9pm
Stockland Rockhampton 10am to 4pm
Allenstown Shopping Centre 9am-5.30pm
Gracemere Shoppingworld 9am-5.30pm
Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre 9am- 5.30pm
Jolt Bakery Cafe at the old Post Office, 80 East 6.30am to 3pm
Malouf Pharmacy at Northside Plaza is open 8am-6pm today
CLOSED:
Coffee Society Rockhampton