25°
News

List of what's open and closed this Queen's Birthday public holiday

Closed sign
Closed sign Peter Holt
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

THAT'S right folks. Not only is it raining (yay!) but it's also a public holiday.

Here is a list of what businesses are open and what are closed, from what The Morning Bulletin has been able to find out so far this morning:

OPEN:

Cheese and Biscuits cafe is open 7am-1pm

Bartlett's Tavern with no surcharge

IGA WANDAL trading as usual 6am - 9pm

Reds Fiveways takeaway is opened from 9am - 8:30pm

Parkhurst BWS and Woolworths open 9am-6pm

Degani Allenstown open from 9-1

Bella via in Dean street are open with no surcharges

newsXpress Mount Morgan! come for a drive up the hill! Open til 12pm

City Centre Plaza from 8am to 9pm

Stockland Rockhampton 10am to 4pm

Allenstown Shopping Centre 9am-5.30pm

Gracemere Shoppingworld 9am-5.30pm

Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre 9am- 5.30pm

Jolt Bakery Cafe at the old Post Office, 80 East 6.30am to 3pm

Malouf Pharmacy at Northside Plaza is open 8am-6pm today

CLOSED:

Coffee Society Rockhampton

Topics:  business public holiday trading queens birthday stockland rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Two men, 58 and 78, killed after motorcycles collide in head-on

Two men, 58 and 78, killed after motorcycles collide in...

Rosedale Rd was blocked and traffic diverted.

Power cut to over 500 properties on Capricorn Coast

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers.

Ergon Energy is investigating

LETTERS: Double standards in SSM campaign

The US Rapper Macklemore (Ben Haggerty) performed at last night's NRL grand final.

MA Ross says same sex marriage has already changed our culture.

OPINION: Renewables not pushing up costs

HEAT IS ON: Rockhampton councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant.

Tom Bradbury says renewables are a better option than coal.

Local Partners