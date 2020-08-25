List of where Rocky council is putting in new footpaths
MORE than 1km of footpaths will be upgraded in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, along with the construction of many other footpaths around the region this financial year.
The $450,000 project, funded by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland Program, will involve 1294m of pathways throughout the heritage listed gardens receiving a full makeover.
Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the gardens were a beautiful location for the community to enjoy.
“Economies around the world have been affected by the pandemic – Queensland isn’t immune and neither is our region,” he said.
“The Works for Queensland program feeds into Queensland’s plan for economic recovery – and plan that is already being rolled out.”
Rockhampton Regional Council Parks Portfolio spokesperson Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the project would make the gardens even better.
“Our community has had the pleasure of enjoying these stunning Botanic Gardens since 1869,” she said.
“The gardens have now grown to become one of the biggest and most beautiful in Australia.
“Over time we have seen our pathways become uneven and damaged due to tree roots and general wear and tear.
“This makes it harder for visitors to enjoy everything the gardens have to offer.
“Replacing our pathways will mean that whether you’re there for a quiet wander, a run, a picnic or even a wedding, you’ll be able to explore the gardens much more easily.
“The pathways will be fully accessible to wheelchairs and prams too.”
Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure spokesperson Councillor Tony Williams said the works would take around five months to complete.
After a tender process the work was awarded to GT Jeffreys, a local company based in Kawana.
“They will be doing the work in stages to make sure that the gardens remain open throughout, but please be cautious when you’re near the fenced off areas,” Cr Williams said.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the finished work at the start of next year.”
A further report was presented at the council table on Tuesday with a program to use the $883,455 of funding set aside for footpaths in the 2020/21 council budget.
READ HERE: The big projects council is spending $170m on this year
This list was workshopped with council earlier this month.
It is noted the project costs are estimates at this stage and more accurate costings will be prepared in the design process as some may require ancillary infrastructure.
The footpath construction program is set to begin in October.
FOOTPATH PROGRAM 2020-21:
- Ward St: Jessie to Agnes St, missing connection from Mater gates to Bethany. $5,213
- Spencer St: Agnes St to intersection: Missing ramp connections at intersection and Ward St ramp. $8,370
- Conaghan St: Bland to Lawrie St: Missing connection Conaghan St path to Lawrie St path. $18,375
- Cambridge St: Alma St to Bolsover Ln: Short missing link on southern side to complete loop around block. $6,450
- Spencer St: Upper Dawson Rd to intersection: Missing ramp connections at intersection. $13,688
- Gladstone Rd: Stanley to Talford St: Short missing section to finish block. $11,400
- German St: Rosewood Dr to Sunset Dr: Continuation of strategic link to Sunset Dr recreational area. $75,500
- Clifton St: Berserker St to Eldon St: Completes short link to Frenchville Club. $21,780
- Hinchcliffe St: Munro St to Mungarra Dr: Complete Alexandra St connection to Farm St at least on one side. $94,350
- Archer St: Canning to Quarry St: Complete linkage from Canning St to Grammar School. $52, 392
- Archer St: Quarry St to Anges St: Complete linkage from Canning St to Grammar School. $29,700
- William St: Canning to Patrick St: Complete linkage from Canning St north to Cathedral College and Central Park. $23, 310
- William St: Talford to Patrick St: Complete linkage from Canning St north to Cathedral College and Central Park. $23,592
- Alma St: Fitzroy to Archer St: Missing sections on western side to complete loop around block. $11,550
- Gavial Gracemere Rd: Rosewood Ave to 19 Banksia Ct: Provide path for strategic linkage. Connects back to Breakspear St path. $118, 800
- Cambridge St: West St to Murray Ln: Completes connection from retirement village to leagues club. $13, 692
- Cambridge St: Lennox to West St: Completes connection from retirement village to leagues club. $36, 270
- East St: Morgan St to Dee Esplanade: Connect Morgan St streetscape area to swinging bridge. $14, 880
- Byrnes Pde: Swinging Bridge to James St: Complete loop from swinging bridge back to CBD. $54, 090.
- Cooper St: Lakes Creek Rd to Fargher St: Connect to bus stop. $15, 919
- Ranger St: Lawrie to Barry St: Completes Ranger St link. $62, 500.
- Norman Rd: Farm St to Cedar Dr: Completes link on eastern side of Norman Rd. $100,000
- Wandal Rd: Oakley to Haigley St: Completes northern link to Jardine Park. $57, 500.