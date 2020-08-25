List of where Rocky council is putting in new footpaths

MORE than 1km of footpaths will be upgraded in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, along with the construction of many other footpaths around the region this financial year.

The $450,000 project, funded by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland Program, will involve 1294m of pathways throughout the heritage listed gardens receiving a full makeover.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the gardens were a beautiful location for the community to enjoy.

“Economies around the world have been affected by the pandemic – Queensland isn’t immune and neither is our region,” he said.

“The Works for Queensland program feeds into Queensland’s plan for economic recovery – and plan that is already being rolled out.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Parks Portfolio spokesperson Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the project would make the gardens even better.

“Our community has had the pleasure of enjoying these stunning Botanic Gardens since 1869,” she said.

“The gardens have now grown to become one of the biggest and most beautiful in Australia.

“Over time we have seen our pathways become uneven and damaged due to tree roots and general wear and tear.

“This makes it harder for visitors to enjoy everything the gardens have to offer.

“Replacing our pathways will mean that whether you’re there for a quiet wander, a run, a picnic or even a wedding, you’ll be able to explore the gardens much more easily.

“The pathways will be fully accessible to wheelchairs and prams too.”

Map of the footpath works at Botanic Gardens

Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure spokesperson Councillor Tony Williams said the works would take around five months to complete.

After a tender process the work was awarded to GT Jeffreys, a local company based in Kawana.

“They will be doing the work in stages to make sure that the gardens remain open throughout, but please be cautious when you’re near the fenced off areas,” Cr Williams said.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the finished work at the start of next year.”

A further report was presented at the council table on Tuesday with a program to use the $883,455 of funding set aside for footpaths in the 2020/21 council budget.

This list was workshopped with council earlier this month.

It is noted the project costs are estimates at this stage and more accurate costings will be prepared in the design process as some may require ancillary infrastructure.

The footpath construction program is set to begin in October.

FOOTPATH PROGRAM 2020-21: