LIST: Places open during Rockhampton Show

Here are some of the places that will be open during the Rockhampton Show Holiday:

Stockland Rockhampton

The Rockhampton Shopping Centre is open from 10am to 4pm during the show holiday.

Parkhurst Town Centre

A number of businesses are open until 2pm today, with Woolworths open until 6pm.

City Centre Plaza

No information available but Coles shows opening hours from 9am to 6pm.

Gracemere Shoppingworld

No information available but Woolworths site says the supermarket is open from 9am to 6pm. Brumbys will be open from 9am to 1pm.

Allenstowns Square

The Allenstown shopping centre is open from 10am to 4pm.

Northside Shopping Centre

Show holiday opening hours not known, but Woolworths open from 9am to 6pm.

FAST FOOD: McDonalds, Red Rooster, KFC, Subway, Carl’s Jr, Hungry Jacks

Boodles Meats - 6am to 2pm

Dawson Road Butchery - open until 2pm

Richo Road Butchery - open until 4pm

Cranstons Pies - both stores open from 10.30am to 2.30pm

Mumma’s Fish N Chips - open from 4am

Take Eat Easy - 5pm to 8pm

TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill

Dean St Bakery