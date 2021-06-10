LIST: Places open during Rockhampton Show
Here are some of the places that will be open during the Rockhampton Show Holiday:
Stockland Rockhampton
The Rockhampton Shopping Centre is open from 10am to 4pm during the show holiday.
Parkhurst Town Centre
A number of businesses are open until 2pm today, with Woolworths open until 6pm.
City Centre Plaza
No information available but Coles shows opening hours from 9am to 6pm.
Gracemere Shoppingworld
No information available but Woolworths site says the supermarket is open from 9am to 6pm. Brumbys will be open from 9am to 1pm.
Allenstowns Square
The Allenstown shopping centre is open from 10am to 4pm.
Northside Shopping Centre
Show holiday opening hours not known, but Woolworths open from 9am to 6pm.
FAST FOOD: McDonalds, Red Rooster, KFC, Subway, Carl’s Jr, Hungry Jacks
Boodles Meats - 6am to 2pm
Dawson Road Butchery - open until 2pm
Richo Road Butchery - open until 4pm
Cranstons Pies - both stores open from 10.30am to 2.30pm
Mumma’s Fish N Chips - open from 4am
Take Eat Easy - 5pm to 8pm
TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill
Dean St Bakery