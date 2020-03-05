LIST: These Rocky parks and playgrounds will be updated

NEW playgrounds and picnic tables are being installed across the region.

The Rockhampton Regional Council equipment ­renewal program has a budget of $215,000. As of the last report, $26,880 had been spent.

Playgrounds scheduled for renewal include Joyce Harding Park in Frenchville, Yewdale Park in Frenchville, Joseph Harrison Park in Parkhurst and Hillside Park in Norman Gardens.

Table picnic settings have been ordered for Kershaw Gardens, Old Jim Lindley Park and footpaths in Kawana and Pearson Family Park in West Rockhampton.

This project is budgeted at $50,000 with $18,660 spent.

Both of the projects are to be completed by June 30, 2020.

The second stage of the footpath renewal at the Yeppen Murray lagoon has also been completed.