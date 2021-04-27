LISTED: 27 Oztag players who have earned higher honours

Eight Rockhampton Cyclones teams contested the 2021 Junior State Cup on the Sunshine Coast.

Eight Rockhampton Cyclones teams contested the 2021 Junior State Cup on the Sunshine Coast.

A host of Rockhampton Oztag players caught the eye of selectors at the recent 2021 Junior State Cup on the Sunshine Coast.

Seventeen were named in run-on squads for the 2021 Super Series in December, while another 10 were included in development squads (see lists below).

Oztag Rockhampton took 120 players to the three-day cup, fielding teams in all eight divisions – 10/11 years boys and girls, 12/13 years boys and girls, 14/15 boys and girls and 16/17 boys and girls.

Playing as the Rockhampton Cyclones, they were among 106 teams from 19 venues in action.

Rockhampton Oztag venue manager Ryan Scott said he was extremely proud of each of the teams and was overjoyed with the number of players selected for the next level.

“To have so many players recognised is extremely promising for the game and our club,” he said.

“All of our teams were very competitive, with our 10/11 boys and girls both making the quarter finals.

“We have such a strong talent pool in Rockhampton, and I believe we showed them just what we’re capable of.”

Scott applauded the efforts of all the coaches involved.

“Each year they go above and beyond for these kids, devoting endless hours year-round to the development of our junior players,” he said.

“A large portion of our coaches are representative players themselves and in training for their Senior State Cup in June so their time and dedication are certainly valued.”

Rockhampton players selected for 2021 Super Series

U10/11 boys Qld Jesters: Levi Williams, Leyton Steinhardt, Max Cottam

U10/11 girls Qld Jesters: Hayley Olive, Kiara Carpenter, Maddison Johns, Ruby Beath

U12/13 boys Qld Jesters: Lewis Wogand, Tyttus Auda

U12/13 girls Qld Fury: Madeline Johnson

U14/15 boys Qld Rebels: Kaden Bate, Preston Gale

U14/15 girls Qld Jesters: Shania Shaw, Tamzyn Hogarth

U16/17 boys Qld Jesters: Karauria Stokes

U16/17 girls Qld Fury: Emily Smith, Lana Turner

Rockhampton players named in development squads

U10/11 boys: Clay Shaw, Saxon Hume, Slade Carey

U10/11 girls: Kyah McQuillan, Ruby Bell

U14/15 boys: Jhett Diplock-Barron, Kye Corley

U16/17 boys: Kobe Watts

U16/17 girls: Emily Reddiex, Holly Williams

